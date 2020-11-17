Amber Ruffin is Not Holding Back, OPS Expands Experimental COVID-19 Testing Program, Teachers Union Warns of School Shutdown and More Top Local News for Tuesday, November 17

11/17/20 • Day 65 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Most know Omaha-born comedian Amber Ruffin from her work as a writer on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” which she has been doing since 2014. The hilarious “Amber Says What?” segments were a great take on the nation’s headlines and wild news items, things that make you say, ‘What?’ Ruffin’s comedy is full of unapologetic dragging of racist systems and callouts of racist behavior. That continues in her new book, co-written with her sister, “You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories About Racism.”

Good morning, Today we have stories about OPS expanding its experimental COVID-19 testing program, Omaha’s new riverfront science center and Nebraska’s teachers union warning of a possible walk-out.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha

The Omaha Public Schools board voted to expand a program that will help test students and staff for COVID-19.



Ralston’s city administrator Rick Hoppe says many council members are on board with a mask mandate

Omaha’s riverfront science center was named the Kiewit Luminarium on Monday. Around the State

Gov. Pete Rickett is keeping Nebraska at the “orange” level of social distancing restrictions, but health experts say the state should be moving to red immediately to curtail the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

A Nebraska teachers union is sounding the alarm and warning that schools will have to shut down if COVID cases keep rising. What to do during quarantine?