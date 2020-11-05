An Election Day In Omaha, Record High Voter Turnout Causes Delays, Possible Recount in Legislative Race and More Top Local News for Thursday, November 5

11/05/20 • Day 53 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Whether it was swinging an electoral vote, electing a progressive Democrat to Congress, or advancing activism from protesting in the streets to passing legislation, things didn’t seem like they’d be as clear cut as usual in Omaha this year. Residents in East Omaha in particular, where social inequality and racial diversity concentrates, seemed poised to upset the balance. All in the time of COVID-19, which boosted early voting and raised concerns about how to safely vote in person.

Good morning, Today we have stories about delays in early voting reporting in Douglas County, a new case of MIS-C confirmed at Children’s Hospital and a possible recount for two Nebraska legislative candidates.

Top Local Stories

