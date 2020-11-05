An Election Day In Omaha, Record High Voter Turnout Causes Delays, Possible Recount in Legislative Race and More Top Local News for Thursday, November 5

11/05/20 • Day 53 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Whether it was swinging an electoral vote, electing a progressive Democrat to Congress, or advancing activism from protesting in the streets to passing legislation, things didn’t seem like they’d be as clear cut as usual in Omaha this year. Residents in East Omaha in particular, where social inequality and racial diversity concentrates, seemed poised to upset the balance. All in the time of COVID-19, which boosted early voting and raised concerns about how to safely vote in person.
Good morning,
Top Local Stories
- Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse says high turnout delayed early ballot reporting.
- A new case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) has been confirmed in Douglas County, health officials announced on Wednesday.
- Omaha Metro transit provided 8,200 bus rides on Election Day.
- Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen plans to evaluate early voting laws after a record-breaking mail-in turnout.
- A 52-year-old corporal at the Tecumseh State Prison has been arrested on suspicion of having unauthorized contact with an inmate.
- Evnen said Wednesday two candidates for the Nebraska Legislature could ask for a recount.
