An Election Day In Omaha, Record High Voter Turnout Causes Delays, Possible Recount in Legislative Race and More Top Local News for Thursday, November 5

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

11/05/20 • Day 53 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Whether it was swinging an electoral vote, electing a progressive Democrat to Congress, or advancing activism from protesting in the streets to passing legislation, things didn’t seem like they’d be as clear cut as usual in Omaha this year. Residents in East Omaha in particular, where social inequality and racial diversity concentrates, seemed poised to upset the balance. All in the time of COVID-19, which boosted early voting and raised concerns about how to safely vote in person.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning,

Today we have stories about delays in early voting reporting in Douglas County, a new case of MIS-C confirmed at Children’s Hospital and a possible recount for two Nebraska legislative candidates.

Top Local Stories

Check out the survey on our website.

In Omaha
Around the State
  • Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen plans to evaluate early voting laws after a record-breaking mail-in turnout.
  • A 52-year-old corporal at the Tecumseh State Prison has been arrested on suspicion of having unauthorized contact with an inmate.
  • Evnen said Wednesday two candidates for the Nebraska Legislature could ask for a recount.

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Enjoy Delicious Fall Food

While summer brought a good chance to garden and enjoy fresh produce, we all secretly look forward to fall and the menagerie of savory and sweet dishes it comes with. Whether it’s apple pie, a hearty chili or a spiked cider, it’s time to treat yourself to a soul-affirming fall meal.

Daily Comic

Read more on thereader.com

Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com

The Omaha Reader

4734 S 27th St #1

Omaha, NE 68107

Category: News

Leave a Reply