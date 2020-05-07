An Interview with Candidate Gladys Harrison, Filling Ernie’s Shoes, Local Vaccine Trials and More Top Local News for Thursday, May 7

Thursday, May 7
Filling Ernie’s Shoes And A Moment for North Omaha
As seven people vie for the spot as District 11’s state senator, voters will make the ultimate decision on their community’s direction.
Gladys Harrison, a candidate for Nebraska’s 2nd District, wants “real people” to have a seat at the table and she says everyone needs to feel the sting.
Your top local stories
- A North Omaha youth program has adapted to the pandemic without letting kids fall through the cracks.
- An Omaha-area company is participating in trial runs of a COVID-19 vaccine.
- The North Omaha summer internship program Step Up is looking for more employers to give its kids jobs.
- Progress continues on ORBT, which would connect West Omaha and downtown with faster bus travel along Dodge Street.
- While the pandemic’s caused some economic hardship, TD Ameritrade said stock market volatility has pushed it to look at hiring 275 more people.
- Mayor Jean Stothert proposed annexing eight West Omaha neighborhoods that would add about 2,100 people to the city.
- Nebraska Furniture Mart has reopened its location in Omaha with some precautions.
- After a delayed start, the Omaha Farmers’ Market will reopen June 6 with limited products, socially distanced stands and precautions placed on customers as well as vendors.
Around the State
- As the country calls for 180,000 contact tracers nationwide, Nebraska, which has 200 now, has set a goal of having 1,000 people chasing the virus.
- Expert says Nebraskans shouldn’t worry about “murder hornets,” the newest invasive species that poses harm to bee populations.
- Some Nebraskans have joined more than 300,000 others in signing up for an antibody test to see if they’re immune to COVID-19.
- After delayed starts due to the coronavirus, a program to get more Nebraskans to travel around the state will start on June 1.
- A model developed by UNMC is helping state and local leaders make real-time decisions about how COVID-19 is affecting their community.
- Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele called on the nation’s ag secretary to personally visit the town devastated by COVID-19. He didn’t respond to Steele, but did issue letters saying the USDA has to partner with OSHA and the CDC on safety standards as plants reopen or continue operating. Steele said that’s a good sign.
- Gov. Ricketts to hold daily press briefing today
What’s happening in the United States?
Some States See 25% Unemployment as Rates Increase
- New numbers released by the Department of Labor show 33 million people have applied for unemployment benefits in the last seven weeks. About 77% believe they will return to their old job.
- Many states reopening do not have a “downward trajectory” in cases suggested by the White House in its reopening guidelines. However, those guidelines are ultimately non-binding and governors have made their own decisions.
- As he winds down his pandemic response team, the president has turned his focus to economic recovery. However, experts say we’re still far from over the coronavirus.
A Tale of Two Cities: Lockdown and Denial
- In New Mexico, two mayors in nearby cities had wildly different takes on how to approach the COVID-19 pandemic.
What’s happening across the world?
Disrupting Natural World Will Lead to New Pandemics, Scientists Say
- As new research points to bats as the likely original carrier of COVID-19, scientists say deforestation and other habitat destruction will push these animals into closer contact with humans. Once that happens, disease can spread more quickly.
