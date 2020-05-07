An Interview with Candidate Gladys Harrison, Filling Ernie’s Shoes, Local Vaccine Trials and More Top Local News for Thursday, May 7

Thursday, May 7

Filling Ernie’s Shoes And A Moment for North Omaha

As seven people vie for the spot as District 11’s state senator, voters will make the ultimate decision on their community’s direction.

Interview: Gladys Harrison

Gladys Harrison, a candidate for Nebraska’s 2nd District, wants “real people” to have a seat at the table and she says everyone needs to feel the sting.

Good morning, Today we have stories about COVID-19 vaccine trials starting in Omaha, the race to contain the virus by adding more contract tracers and how a UNMC model will help officials plan reopenings around specific data.

Your top local stories