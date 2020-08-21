Food Security Network, State Assistance, Rental Help Hangups and More Top Local News for Friday, August 21

8/21/20 • Day 61 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
Omaha’s Food Security Network
Advertisement
Following the economic fallout of COVID-19, area nonprofits have stepped up to provide food and security to people who’ve suddenly needed it.
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
Good morning,
Advertisement
Today we have stories about nonprofits helping close gaps in food security during the pandemic, advocates calling for the state to resume its own food assistance programs and residents having trouble receiving help through Douglas County’s rental assistance program.
Your Top Local Stories
In Omaha
- Omahans will start receiving new 96-gallon trash cans, but they won’t be able to use them until November.
- A Millard North teacher will appear in court today on a variety of sexual assault allegations.
- While unemployment benefits have bottomed out for many, residents still receiving them are having trouble getting help through programs like Douglas County’s rental assistance program.
- The South Omaha COVID-19 testing site near 50th and G has closed, leaving a huge gap for the Hispanic community, advocates say.
- Karen Pence, the Second Lady of the United States appeared in Omaha yesterday to help campaign for Congressman Don Bacon.
Around the State
- Parents of Husker football players are threatening to sue the Big Ten if the organization doesn’t clarify its season postponement.
- A tank was found on the side of the road near Kearney after a truck carrying it from South Dakota left it there.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a tax bill that’s been years in the making, calling it a great compromise and a giant step forward for property tax relief.
- Advocates are calling for the state to resume coronavirus-related food assistance programs as many still struggle with unemployment and food insecurity.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Get-N-Go Fish
1706 N. 24th Street
Catfish can be done wrong. It can be done fine. And then there’s Get-N-Go. In spite of the hurry you hear in their name, the time is taken to season each dish to perfection.
Daily Comic
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1
Omaha, NE 68107