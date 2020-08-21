Food Security Network, State Assistance, Rental Help Hangups and More Top Local News for Friday, August 21

Posted on by Chris Bowling

8/21/20 • Day 61 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Omaha’s Food Security Network ​

Following the economic fallout of COVID-19, area nonprofits have stepped up to provide food and security to people who’ve suddenly needed it.

Good morning,

Today we have stories about nonprofits helping close gaps in food security during the pandemic, advocates calling for the state to resume its own food assistance programs and residents having trouble receiving help through Douglas County’s rental assistance program.

Your Top Local Stories

In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Get-N-Go Fish

1706 N. 24th Street
Catfish can be done wrong. It can be done fine. And then there’s Get-N-Go. In spite of the hurry you hear in their name, the time is taken to season each dish to perfection.

Daily Comic

