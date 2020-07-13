North Omaha Neighborhood Response, Weekend Rallies, Cops in Schools and more Top Local News for Friday, July 13

7/13/20 • Day 22 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
Neighborhood Response in North Omaha
Someone had been shot. The next morning you got his name: James Scurlock. He’s a product of a North Omaha family. He’s one of ours. We know his family.
How, as a neighborhood, do you respond?
Today we have stories about a neighborhood leader in North Omaha’s response to nationwide police brutality, a youth-organized rally of more than 200 people calling for the removal of police from Omaha schools and members of the Omaha community coming together to demand justice for Vanessa Guillen over the weekend.
- After four months and 140,000 masks, Omahans who organized thousands of volunteers to sew masks for health care workers are retiring.
- UNMC joined med centers worldwide in providing intensive care units with information about the treatment for critically ill COVID-19 patients.
- More than 200 people came out to a youth-led rally at Central High School on Saturday to call for the termination of contract between Omaha Public Schools and the Omaha Police Department.
- Around 2,000 people showed up to a “Back the Blue” rally on Saturday at Memorial Park.
- The testing site at 50th and G streets in South Omaha reopened after closing due to a supply shortage.
- People demanded justice for Vanessa Guillen, whose remains were found near Fort Hood, Texas, at an event organized in South Omaha.
- Nonprofits push for more resources in West Omaha as hunger in the city expands.
- It is unclear when the $14 million from the federal coronavirus relief bill will be released to help Douglas County residents pay their rent and utilities.
- Hundreds attended an “Educators for Black Lives Matter” rally Friday night.
- Three Douglas County Corrections employees tested positive for COVID-19.
- Millard Public Schools will require its principals to read ‘White Fragility’ in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.
- A celebration of life ceremony was held for the owner of North Omaha’s Aframerican Bookstore Saturday.
- Vote-by-mail request forms will be sent out in Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster counties for the general election, but request forms may not be sent out statewide.
- Lancaster County health officials confirmed 30 new cases and changed the county’s COVID-19 risk level from moderate to high.
- State officials plan to resume Gov. Pete Ricketts’ reemployment program this week, requiring those seeking benefits to actively look for work.
- The Nebraska Supreme Court rejected a bid to allow 2020 law school grads to practice law in the state without passing the bar exam because of COVID-19-related concerns.
- A Medicaid expansion will allow low-income adults who have been previously excluded from the state’s program to begin applications for coverage on Aug. 1.
- Nebraska nursing homes will have to test each member of their staffs before easing up on visitation regulations currently still in place.
- A golf tournament is cited as the cause for 38 new coronavirus cases in Morrill County.
