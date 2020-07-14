The Need for Change, NU Joins Anti-ICE Order Suit, Douglas County Resumes Jury Trials and more Top Local News for Tuesday, July 14

Posted on by Chris Bowling

7/14/20 • Day 23 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Without True Revolution, Oppression Just Changes Shape

“We owe this struggle to our ancestors and future generations,” Katherine Macholmes writes.

Today we have stories about the need for radical change in the face of an adaptable oppression, the University of Nebraska system joining a lawsuit against the recent ICE order on international students and the Douglas County Courthouse resuming trials with added COVID-19 safety measures after months of delays.

Your Top Local Stories

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024976004_zc_v3_7.14_covidmap1.png
Check out an interactive version of this map on our website. 
In Omaha

Around the State

  • The University of Nebraska system joined universities across the country in a lawsuit against the ICE order that placed limits on international students’ ability to study in the country.
  • Lancaster County has reached peak levels of COVID-19 cases once again with an average of 41 new cases a day in the last week.

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Don’t Forget Birds!

Try doing some bird-watching with tips from midwestbirdwatching.com

Daily Comic

