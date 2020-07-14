The Need for Change, NU Joins Anti-ICE Order Suit, Douglas County Resumes Jury Trials and more Top Local News for Tuesday, July 14

7/14/20 • Day 23 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Without True Revolution, Oppression Just Changes Shape

“We owe this struggle to our ancestors and future generations,” Katherine Macholmes writes.

Good morning, Today we have stories about the need for radical change in the face of an adaptable oppression, the University of Nebraska system joining a lawsuit against the recent ICE order on international students and the Douglas County Courthouse resuming trials with added COVID-19 safety measures after months of delays.

