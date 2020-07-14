The Need for Change, NU Joins Anti-ICE Order Suit, Douglas County Resumes Jury Trials and more Top Local News for Tuesday, July 14

7/14/20 • Day 23 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook
Without True Revolution, Oppression Just Changes Shape
Advertisement
“We owe this struggle to our ancestors and future generations,” Katherine Macholmes writes.
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
Good morning,
Today we have stories about the need for radical change in the face of an adaptable oppression, the University of Nebraska system joining a lawsuit against the recent ICE order on international students and the Douglas County Courthouse resuming trials with added COVID-19 safety measures after months of delays.
Your Top Local Stories
Check out an interactive version of this map on our website.
In Omaha
- The OPS Board listened to the complaints of parents concerned about the school reopening plan in the fall at the first in-person board meeting in months.
- At today’s city council meeting, members will discuss giving Nebraskans a chance to repeal the state’s ban on affirmative action.
- After losing his father to COVID-19, State Sen. Tony Vargas has become a major advocate for wearing masks, increasing testing and taking the virus seriously.
- The Better Business Bureau is warning people about scams posing as COVID-19 resources and contact tracers.
- A $7,000 grant will provide tracking bracelets to assist families and police find Omahans with Down syndrome who are prone to wandering away.
- A new Nebraska DMV service center will open tomorrow in west Omaha.
- Health care officials worry delayed COVID-19 test results will leave longer windows for infected people to expose others to the virus.
- Ralston Public Schools leaders announced a plan for returning back to school in the fall that allows the amount of in-person versus virtual learning to change with the number of cases in the state.
- The Douglas County Courthouse is holding its first criminal jury trial in four months after delaying many trials because of safety concerns.
Around the State
Advertisement
- The University of Nebraska system joined universities across the country in a lawsuit against the ICE order that placed limits on international students’ ability to study in the country.
- Lancaster County has reached peak levels of COVID-19 cases once again with an average of 41 new cases a day in the last week.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Don’t Forget Birds!
Try doing some bird-watching with tips from midwestbirdwatching.com
Daily Comic
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1
Omaha, NE 68107