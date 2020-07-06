Where Do We Go From Here? Preparing for Legal Battle, Fourth of July Reckoning and more Top Local News for Friday, July 6

7/6/20 • Day 15 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Where Do We Go from Here?

Activists, community leaders and government officials reflect on race relations, inequities and what’s next for Omaha.

Good morning,
Today we have stories of ongoing protests against police brutality and social inequity in Omaha, reckoning with what to celebrate on the Fourth of July and school attorneys prepare for possible legal battles this fall over mask requirements in schools.

Your Top Local Stories

Check out an interactive version of this map on our website. 
In Omaha

Around the State

Advertisement

