Where Do We Go From Here? Preparing for Legal Battle, Fourth of July Reckoning and more Top Local News for Friday, July 6

7/6/20 • Day 15 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
Activists, community leaders and government officials reflect on race relations, inequities and what’s next for Omaha.
Today we have stories of ongoing protests against police brutality and social inequity in Omaha, reckoning with what to celebrate on the Fourth of July and school attorneys prepare for possible legal battles this fall over mask requirements in schools.
- Change of Omaha held a rally at Memorial Park on the Fourth of July to call for social and political change.
- An Omaha woman born in 1961 is trying to change her birth certificate which identifies her parents’ race as “negro.” She said the term is antiquated and offensive.
- Omaha saw a violent weekend of shootings that resulted in deaths and injuries across the city.
- Protesters continue gathering outside Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine’s home.
- Activists have emblazoned a billboard near 72nd and Dodge streets with a mural of James Scurlock. It’s part of an ongoing effort to force social and political change in Omaha.
- Supply shortages have caused a drive-thru testing location to close in South Omaha.
- A $30 million project is underway to retrofit the Fairmont Creamery Building in the Old Market with condos and apartments as well as gallery, retail and office space.
- Opinions over masks have split parents and students. Now school attorneys are preparing for possible legal battles come fall. Confused about what each district is doing? The Omaha World-Herald put together a guide.
- President Donald Trump and presidential candidate Joe Biden are starting to ramp up their Omaha offices ahead of the general election.
- Two private-membership pools have closed after staff tested positive for COVID-19.
- Police reform is likely to become a key issue in congressional races. Here’s where Kara Eastman and Don Bacon stand on the issue.
- Omaha Fashion Week will go live in person and online this fall as organizers try to slim down attendance due to the pandemic.
- Professional cornhole has allowed Nebraska’s top player to travel the country, compete in high stakes tournaments and get some TV face time.
- More so than maybe any year in recent memory, Independence Day 2020 was marked by political and racial tensions that forced many to ponder what freedom and being an American means.
- Friction between History Nebraska and its fundraising foundation has led to the formation of a second fundraising entity for the state historical society.
- A new movie portrays the death of a Nebraskan captain in the U.S. Army as he and others trie to defend an undermanned camp 14 miles from the border of Pakistan.
Even if you’re not a history buff, “The Ingenious Mr. Pyke: Inventor, Fugitive, Spy” by Henry Hemming must be read to be believed. Our hero was a spy who was captured by and escaped from the Nazis, invented his own school, and convinced Winston Churchill to build an aircraft carrier out of ice. Really.
