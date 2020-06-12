Black Drivers Overrepresented in OPD Traffic Stops, New Health Measures Coming, UNMC Meatpacking Survey and More Top Local News for Friday, June 12

Friday, June 12

Friday, June 12 • 12 Days Under New DHM • At Least 18 Days to Go

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024120004_zc_v3_traffic_stop_graphic_(1).png

Tickets and Arrests: Black and White Drivers Face Very Different Outcomes from Traffic Stops

For white drivers in Omaha, the most likely outcome they can expect from a traffic stop is a ticket. But for black drivers, who make up nearly a quarter of all stops despite making up only 12% of the city’s population, their most likely outcomes are much more harsh.

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024120004_zc_v2_6.12_newsletter_stat_banner.jpg

Good morning,
Today we have stories about when and what new directed health measures will look like, pro bono lawyers available to low-income individuals and the Nebraska Environmental Trust choosing to fund ethanol pumps over conserving wetlands.

Your Top Local Stories

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024120004_zc_v2_6.12_covidmap1.png
Check out an interactive version of this map on our website. 
In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024120004_zc_v2_cehytfthruc.jpeg

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Channel Your Inner Bartender

You don’t need to have 18 bottles of arcane liqueurs and a vial of elf sweat to make a cocktail. You likely have most of what you need already. A simple search for “cocktail recipes” or a specific drink will get you on your way.

Daily Comic

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024120004_zc_v2_db200607comb_ft.jpg

