Black Drivers Overrepresented in OPD Traffic Stops, New Health Measures Coming, UNMC Meatpacking Survey and More Top Local News for Friday, June 12

Tickets and Arrests: Black and White Drivers Face Very Different Outcomes from Traffic Stops

For white drivers in Omaha, the most likely outcome they can expect from a traffic stop is a ticket. But for black drivers, who make up nearly a quarter of all stops despite making up only 12% of the city’s population, their most likely outcomes are much more harsh.

Check out an interactive version of this map