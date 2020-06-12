Black Drivers Overrepresented in OPD Traffic Stops, New Health Measures Coming, UNMC Meatpacking Survey and More Top Local News for Friday, June 12

Friday, June 12 • 12 Days Under New DHM • At Least 18 Days to Go
Tickets and Arrests: Black and White Drivers Face Very Different Outcomes from Traffic Stops
For white drivers in Omaha, the most likely outcome they can expect from a traffic stop is a ticket. But for black drivers, who make up nearly a quarter of all stops despite making up only 12% of the city’s population, their most likely outcomes are much more harsh.
- One hundred fifty of Omaha’s corporate leaders have signed on to a commitment to fight for racial justice and condemn racism, an effort organized by the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce.
- The search for an 8-year-old Omaha girl who was swept down the Platte River Thursday afternoon will resume today.
- Omaha’s pools will not reopen this summer, Mayor Jean Stothert said yesterday.
- If you’re spending more time on home projects and want to tackle composting yard waste, here are a few tips to get you started.
- Without the College World Series, the Capitol District estimates it lost about $1 million in revenue.
- A pro bono volunteer lawyer project is providing more help to low-income individuals as requests have doubled in recent weeks.
- Creighton University is developing a health screening app to make the transition back to campus easier for students and faculty.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts is expected to update the state’s direct health measures soon, saying he’s not ruling out reimposing harsher social distancing standards. Mayor Stothert hinted that standards would be relaxed, however.
- Ricketts also defended his plan to spend more than $1 billion in CARES Act money, despite calls from some state senators to ask for more public input.
- A seventh member of the Nebraska National Guard has tested positive for the coronavirus after responding to mass protests and assisting with drive-thru testing.
- The Nebraska Environmental Trust voted to reallocate funds to conserve wetlands toward installing more ethanol pumps at gas stations.
- A UNMC survey among meatpacking workers finds facilities have made huge strides in implementing safety measures, but more change is still needed, respondents said.
