DACA Win, Ricketts Threatens Counties’ Funding, Defund The Police and More Top Local News for Friday, June 19

Supreme Court Ruling Protects DACA
From the New York Times: The program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, protects people brought to the United States as children by shielding them from deportation and letting them work.
- As Eppley sees more air travel, officials offer contactless boarding and ask people to come wearing masks.
- The Henry Doorly Zoo is almost done with a $26 million sea lion exhibit that would allow visitors underwater viewing.
- Thunderstorms brought rain to the metro area as the June heat wave finally broke.
- A new testing site at 50th and G streets does not require an appointment and is a step closer for public health officials to make testing available for everyone.
- What does it mean to defund the police in Omaha? KMTV took a look.
- The Omaha NAACP cancelled its annual Juneteenth celebration due to the pandemic.
- With the pandemic still raging, the Omaha Visitors Bureau wants to offer ideas for people to get reengaged with their city.
- Through a narrow decision, the Supreme Court upheld DACA, legal protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants who came to the United States as children.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts says if counties require their citizens wear masks, they won’t receive CARES Act money.
- The Nebraska Department of Education said schools will not lose federal dollars for requiring masks.
- Despite rising cases in some states, Ricketts praised President Donald Trump’s actions in reopening the country during a virtual meeting with the White House.
- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced some plans for fall, including a mix of in-person and online classes.
- A federal judge delivered a blow to a proposed transmission line that would have killed or displaced the endangered Burying Beetle in the Nebraska Sandhills.
- Lincoln continues fielding calls about rogue coyotes.
- Thursday marked the return of baseball and softball to the state.
- Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg committed part of their salaries back to Nebraska Athletics in order to offset revenue shortfalls.
