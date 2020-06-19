DACA Win, Ricketts Threatens Counties’ Funding, Defund The Police and More Top Local News for Friday, June 19

Posted on by Chris Bowling

Friday, June 19 • 19 Days Under New DHM • 3 Days until Phase III

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024279004_zc_v3_vq__yk6faoi.jpeg

Supreme Court Ruling Protects DACA

Advertisement

From the New York Times: The program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, protects people brought to the United States as children by shielding them from deportation and letting them work.

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024279004_zc_v3_6.19_newsletter_stat_banner.jpg

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning,
Today we have stories about the Supreme Court’s DACA decision, Gov. Pete Ricketts threatening to withhold counties’ CARES Act money if they impose mask requirements and an investigation into what it means to defund the police in Omaha.

Your Top Local Stories

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024279004_zc_v3_6.19_covidmap1.png
Check out an interactive version of this map on our website. 
In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024279004_zc_v3_apdmflhzira_(1).jpeg

Advertisement

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Attend a Free Online Cooking Course

There are many available, but try a free trial at Online Cooking School.

Daily Comic

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024279004_zc_v3_tr_c200605.jpg

Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com

The Omaha Reader

4734 S 27th St #1

Omaha, NE 68107

Category: News

Leave a Reply