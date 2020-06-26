COVID-19 In Data, Stothert Diversity Action Items, OPS Survey Mask Split and More Top Local News for Friday, June 26

6/26/20 • Day 5 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook

Nebraska’s COVID-19 Response in Data

Advertisement

A collection of different metrics, including daily case increases, daily testing and positive test rate, measuring the state’s pandemic response.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Today we have stories about measuring Nebraska’s COVID-19 response, the city announcing action items to address diversity and Omaha Public Schools parents and students splitting on whether to require masks this fall.

Your Top Local Stories

Check out an interactive version of this map