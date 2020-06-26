COVID-19 In Data, Stothert Diversity Action Items, OPS Survey Mask Split and More Top Local News for Friday, June 26

Posted on by Chris Bowling

6/26/20 • Day 5 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024584004_zc_v3_screen_shot_2020_06_23_at_1.42.18_pm.png

Nebraska’s COVID-19 Response in Data

A collection of different metrics, including daily case increases, daily testing and positive test rate, measuring the state’s pandemic response.

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024584004_zc_v3_6.26_newsletter_stat_banner.jpg

Good morning,
Today we have stories about measuring Nebraska’s COVID-19 response, the city announcing action items to address diversity and Omaha Public Schools parents and students splitting on whether to require masks this fall.

Your Top Local Stories

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024584004_zc_v3_6.26_covidmap1.png
In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024584004_zc_v3_nmwsfa6ti0o.jpeg

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Read The World Without Us.

I read this nonfiction thought experiment when it came out around 2007, and I cannot stop thinking about it now.  Premise: author Alan Weisman asks us to envision our Earth’s suddenly “Without Us,” as if the earth’s entire population just evaporated. What happens to our cities, our phones, our dogs?
– Kyle Tonniges

Daily Comic

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024584004_zc_v3_tr_c200617.jpg

