COVID-19 In Data, Stothert Diversity Action Items, OPS Survey Mask Split and More Top Local News for Friday, June 26

6/26/20 • Day 5 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
Nebraska’s COVID-19 Response in Data
A collection of different metrics, including daily case increases, daily testing and positive test rate, measuring the state’s pandemic response.
Today we have stories about measuring Nebraska’s COVID-19 response, the city announcing action items to address diversity and Omaha Public Schools parents and students splitting on whether to require masks this fall.
- Mayor Jean Stothert announced action items to improving diversity and inclusion in city government. Those include gathering two diversity advisory committees, one of city employees and one of citizens, hiring a diversity and inclusivity manager and instituting bias training for every city employee.
- Some advocates and community leaders say they’re pleased changes proposed to city policing, but more is needed.
- Prosecutors have set up a special tip line in the investigation of James Scurlock’s death.
- After one day, the investigation into what happened at the 11-Worth Cafe seems to have ended without any criminal charges.
- Parents and students of Omaha Public Schools are split on whether to require wearing masks this fall as the district finalizes its plans for next year.
- The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is reopening even more attractions this weekend.
- This year’s Omaha Rodeo is canceled.
- The Corporate Cup Omaha race canceled its fall event and moved permanently to a spring date.
- Project Harmony is asking Omahans to keep an eye out for kids struggling with mental health or adverse home conditions this summer.
- With public Fourth of July events cancelled, firework stands prepare to sell more stock than usual.
- After a recent semi-truck crash in Florence, residents say the incident is a part of an ongoing issue with high-volume traffic.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state’s nonprofits that help with housing and food security will receive $85 million.
- With some states surging in COVID-19 cases, CHI Health says it’s preparing to double its testing capacity by August.
- A prison overcrowding emergency will officially be declared July 1, but officials say not much will change unless they’re able to build a new facility.
- Unlike some athletic departments, the University of Nebraska will not report its individual COVID-19 testing results, instead only giving them to the Lancaster County Health Department where they will be reported with the county aggregate.
- Visitations will resume at Nebraska’s prisons on July 13.
- If you’d like to run in Lincoln’s Good Life Halfsy, you need to act fast because attendance has been capped due to the coronavirus.
- Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park will reopen July 1.
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Read The World Without Us.
I read this nonfiction thought experiment when it came out around 2007, and I cannot stop thinking about it now. Premise: author Alan Weisman asks us to envision our Earth’s suddenly “Without Us,” as if the earth’s entire population just evaporated. What happens to our cities, our phones, our dogs?
– Kyle Tonniges
