Divest Debate, Mail-In Voting, Bill Breakdown and More Top Local News for Monday, August 17

8/17/20 • Day 57 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
City Council Divests $2 Million from Police to Community Resources
Advertisement
Omaha City Council President Chris Jerram asked the city’s finance department to modify the proposed 2021 budget to move $2 million from the police department to community programs. The council will debate the budget again tomorrow.
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
Good morning,
Advertisement
Your Top Local Stories
- Ragweed season has hit Nebraska, which can have similar side effects to COVID-19.
- As college students return to residence halls, many of the age-old comforts of dorm living now include temperature checks, social distancing and more protections against COVID-19.
- A string of shootings this weekend left one person dead and four others injured.
- Ralston Public Schools reported three new cases of COVID-19 among students.
Around the State
- A state audit showed the former Nebraska State Fair chief financial officer misused funds.
- Despite unease around mail-in voting and the future of the USPS, Nebraska officials say they expect the number of absentee ballots cast this November to approach the primary’s historic turnout.
- Nebraska and Iowa Democrats are preparing for an atypical national convention.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts took action on two controversial bills, vetoing a bill that would provide protections from workplace hair discrimination while passing an anti-abortion bill. Advocates of the protections against hair discrimination are still pushing for it to pass.
- Broken Bow Public Schools closed down most of its classes after 24 staff members were exposed to COVID-19.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Caribbean Delight
Daily Comic
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1