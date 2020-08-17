Divest Debate, Mail-In Voting, Bill Breakdown and More Top Local News for Monday, August 17

Posted on by Chris Bowling

8/17/20 • Day 57 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000025916008_zc_v2_1597674086810_screen_shot_2020_08_11_at_2.06.05_pm.png

City Council Divests $2 Million from Police to Community Resources

Omaha City Council President Chris Jerram asked the city’s finance department to modify the proposed 2021 budget to move $2 million from the police department to community programs. The council will debate the budget again tomorrow.

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000025916008_zc_v2_1597674086920_8.17.20_newsletter_stat_banner.jpg

Good morning,

Today we have stories about tomorrow’s debate following Omaha City Council President Chris Jerram requesting $2 million be divested from the Omaha Police Department budget, officials predicting mail-in voting will approach historic numbers this November and Gov. Pete Ricketts taking action on two controversial bills.

Your Top Local Stories

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000025916008_zc_v2_1597674087011_8.17.20.png

In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000025916008_zc_v2_1597674086716_the_owners.jpg

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Caribbean Delight

2304 N. 72nd Street
From savory spiced beef pastries to rich and delicious curries, the hearty Jamaican cuisine served by CD will satisfy the soul. Your tastebuds, on the other hand, will never have enough to calm the craving.

Daily Comic

The Omaha Reader

4734 S 27th St #1

Omaha, NE 68107

