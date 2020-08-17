Divest Debate, Mail-In Voting, Bill Breakdown and More Top Local News for Monday, August 17

8/17/20 • Day 57 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

City Council Divests $2 Million from Police to Community Resources

Omaha City Council President Chris Jerram asked the city’s finance department to modify the proposed 2021 budget to move $2 million from the police department to community programs. The council will debate the budget again tomorrow.

Your Top Local Stories