Arts Emergency, School Contact Tracing, UNL Cluster and More Top Local News for Monday, August 25

Posted on by Chris Bowling

8/24/20 • Day 64 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

$10 Million in Relief for Large Omaha Arts Nonprofits, Smaller Organizations Need More Help

On Aug. 11, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners granted $10 million in CARES Act funds to the Omaha Community Foundation to distribute the money among 13 nonprofit arts organizations throughout Douglas County.

Good morning,

Today we have stories about CARES Act funding for Omaha’s arts communities, the challenges of performing contact tracing in schools where hundreds of kids intermingle daily and a cluster of coronavirus cases showing up at a University of Nebraska-Lincoln sorority.

Your Top Local Stories

In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Jackson’s Takeout

6209 Ames Ave
For dishes that will make you want to linger, grab and go from Jackson’s Takeout. Take your time deciding between the many wing flavors, but don’t skip the app. Cajun shrimp nachos will always be the right answer.

Daily Comic

