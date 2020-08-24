Arts Emergency, School Contact Tracing, UNL Cluster and More Top Local News for Monday, August 25

8/24/20 • Day 64 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
$10 Million in Relief for Large Omaha Arts Nonprofits, Smaller Organizations Need More Help
On Aug. 11, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners granted $10 million in CARES Act funds to the Omaha Community Foundation to distribute the money among 13 nonprofit arts organizations throughout Douglas County.
Good morning,
- Papillion La Vista Public Schools canceled in-person class on Monday due to problems with its air conditioning system.
- Omaha hit its highest temperatures in two years with trends continuing this week.
- Omaha staple plant store Mulhall’s is pivoting its business toward conservation.
- Remote learning is a stretch for parents of special needs kids.
- As mental health finds a new place in the conversation around race, policing and community investment, disparities for people of color in access and representation need to be addressed.
- A group gathered outside of the Douglas County Courthouse to protest and raise awareness about ICE.
- A new testing site has opened in South Omaha.
- A group gathered outside a post office in Omaha to show their support of USPS.
- With students interacting with hundreds of other kids on a daily basis, Douglas County contact tracers say it’s harder to track the virus inside schools.
- Mayor Jean Stothert vetoed the Omaha City Council’s decision to take $1.8 million from the city’s cash reserves to fund mental health and unemployment training programs.
Around the State
- A UNL sorority is in quarantine following a cluster of cases found among its members.
- Wayne State denied some of its professors the ability to teach remotely.
