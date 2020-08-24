Arts Emergency, School Contact Tracing, UNL Cluster and More Top Local News for Monday, August 25

8/24/20 • Day 64 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

$10 Million in Relief for Large Omaha Arts Nonprofits, Smaller Organizations Need More Help

Advertisement

On Aug. 11, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners granted $10 million in CARES Act funds to the Omaha Community Foundation to distribute the money among 13 nonprofit arts organizations throughout Douglas County.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Advertisement Today we have stories about CARES Act funding for Omaha’s arts communities, the challenges of performing contact tracing in schools where hundreds of kids intermingle daily and a cluster of coronavirus cases showing up at a University of Nebraska-Lincoln sorority.

Your Top Local Stories