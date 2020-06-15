Breakfast Cafe Protests, More South Omaha Testing, State Aid Available and More Top Local News for Monday, June 15

Monday, June 15 • 15 Days Under New DHM • At Least 15 Days to Go
Good morning,
Today we have stories about protests at the popular breakfast spot 11-Worth Cafe, after a Facebook post seemingly made by the owner’s son encourages violence, testing in South Omaha again ramping up as officials say rates are still 10 times higher than the recommended testing positivity rate and the availability of state grants to ease economic pain caused by COVID-19.
Your Top Local Stories
Check out an interactive version of this map on our website.
In Omaha
- Protesters targeted 11-Worth Cafe after a Facebook post, seemingly made by the owner’s son, said it was time to put away the rubber bullets with protesters and “get lethal.”
- Golfers will participate in the Pinnacle Bank Championship this year without spectators.
- The search continues for a young girl lost in the Platte River last week, although officials say it’s time to scale back their efforts.
- A WWII veteran who witnessed gruesome battles and was held as a prisoner of war for three years died after a month-long battle with COVID-19.
- Officials will again ramp up testing in South Omaha where officials said they’re still getting positive test results about 50% of the time. Johns Hopkins University says too high a positive rate means you’re only testing the sickest people and leaves you unsure how far the virus has spread. They recommend reaching a 5% positive rate.
- In Benson, hundreds gathered for a Black Lives Matter cookout while another 100 gathered in Bellevue for a rally.
- A state report says the Kansas-based organization overseeing the welfare of neglected and abused children is doing an “acceptable” job despite falling short in several areas.
- After spending 40 days in the ICU, an Omaha man and refugee wants to use his story to warn others that the virus is still out there.
- The Malcolm X Memorial Foundation hosted a session for non-black people to learn how to become better allies.
- As next school year approaches, many parents are considering homeschooling their kids.
- Rep. Don Bacon, of Omaha, has expressed support for renaming military bases bearing the name of people associate with the Confederate Army.
- Some farmers markets are busy despite the pandemic and related health measures.
- Do Space, the digital library with computers and next-gen technology, will reopen today.
- Longtime sports merchandiser The Dugout will close following this year’s cancelled College World Series costing them about 60% of their year’s total profits.
- Sarpy County’s offices will reopen today.
Around the State
- University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers are using temperature data to try and predict COVID-19 hotspots before they occur.
- Small businesses and livestock producers can apply for grants from the state starting today.
- University of Nebraska officials say employees are welcome to cut their hours, and in effect their pay, as they look to tighten the higher education system’s budget.
Daily Comic
