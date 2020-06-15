Breakfast Cafe Protests, More South Omaha Testing, State Aid Available and More Top Local News for Monday, June 15

Monday, June 15 • 15 Days Under New DHM • At Least 15 Days to Go

Dollars and Incensed

The new documentary Capital in the Twenty-First Century takes aim at the history of economic injustice and global wealth.

Good morning, Today we have stories about protests at the popular breakfast spot 11-Worth Cafe, after a Facebook post seemingly made by the owner’s son encourages violence, testing in South Omaha again ramping up as officials say rates are still 10 times higher than the recommended testing positivity rate and the availability of state grants to ease economic pain caused by COVID-19.

Check out an interactive version of this map