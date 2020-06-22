Phase III, Support Black Businesses, City to Announce Action After Protests and More Top Local News for Monday, June 22

6/22/20 • Day 1 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
Good morning,
Today we have stories about city officials announcing actions to respond to protests of police brutality and racial injustice soon, Phase III of the state’s reopening starting today and a weekend of Juneteenth celebrations, a black business expo and the launch of a new resource to support Omaha’s black community.
Your Top Local Stories
In Omaha
- Today marks the start of Phase III in Nebraska’s reopening process meaning many businesses can return to full capacity.
- Omaha city officials are set to announce actions in response to citywide protests of police brutality and racial inequity.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts said any county that required masks in government buildings would not get CARES Act funds. Opinions vary among officials in Douglas County.
- Omaha Juneteenth celebrations on Saturday brought many to celebrate, educate and memorialize.
- Car vigils continue to pass through South Omaha to raise awareness about ongoing struggles faced by meatpacking plant workers.
- On Sunday, the Black Businesses Matters expo was held in North Omaha.
- If you’re looking for a way to support Omaha’s black community, a new website, Connect Black Omaha, offers solutions.
- Omaha Public Schools may change its student code of conduct to say police “may be” contacted if a student is caught with drugs. Previously, police were supposed to be contacted every time.
- The Omaha World Herald broke down what happened the first night of protests on 72nd and Dodge Streets.
- Police shot one protester in the eye with a pepper ball and the man still can’t see out of his right eye.
- A co-founder of the popular Greek Islands restaurant has died.
- Renovations are coming for 1623 Farnam, a downtown building that serves as a central hub for national communication companies.
- A fourth Omaha correctional officer has tested positive for COVID-19.
- Bike sales continue to soar during the pandemic as people look for socially distanced activities.
- After 24 years, Omaha Parks and Recreation Director Brook Bench announced he would leave his position to lead a new philanthropic organization dedicated to park development.
- The Henry Doorly Zoo will soon start its second phase of reopening.
- Garth Brooks will hold a drive-in concert in Omaha.
- Families struggle to cope through socially distanced nursing home visits.
- Volunteers have returned to the Open Door Mission.
- South Omaha cases have declined, but officials warn the rates are still high.
Around the State
- Protesters in Lincoln share stories of violence at the hands of police.
- The first inmate at Nebraska State Penitentiary has tested positive for COVID-19.
- The Nebraska National Guard is scaling down its COVID-19 missions after two months of testing.
- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced $43 million worth of budget cuts over the next three years.
- Nebraska’s unemployment dropped to the lowest rate in the country, though it’s still well above normal.
What to do during quarantine?
Daily Comic
