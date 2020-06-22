Phase III, Support Black Businesses, City to Announce Action After Protests and More Top Local News for Monday, June 22

Posted on by Chris Bowling

6/22/20 • Day 1 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024368004_zc_v4_da_5_bloods_pic.jpg

How to Salute With a Clenched Fist

Advertisement

Da 5 Bloods Is One of Spike Lee’s Peaks

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning,
Today we have stories about city officials announcing actions to respond to protests of police brutality and racial injustice soon, Phase III of the state’s reopening starting today and a weekend of Juneteenth celebrations, a black business expo and the launch of a new resource to support Omaha’s black community.

Your Top Local Stories

Check out an interactive version of this map on our website. 
In Omaha

Around the State

Advertisement

What to do during quarantine?

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024368004_zc_v4_bg5rhvrh0jm.jpeg

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Brussel Sprouts and Licorice?!

Challenge each other to a game of Chopped. Everything in your cupboard comes out for a never-before-tried recipe.

Daily Comic

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024368004_zc_v4_db200621comb_ft.jpg

Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com

The Omaha Reader

4734 S 27th St #1

Omaha, NE 68107

Category: News

Leave a Reply