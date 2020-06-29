Cases Spike, Scurlock Autopsy Outcry, Janicek Feels Bullied and More Top Local News for Monday, June 29

6/26/20 • Day 5 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook

CARES Funding Will Help City Department Educate Citizens about Social Justice Services

Advertisement

Omaha’s Department of Human Rights and Relations investigates allegations of discrimination in areas such as employment, housing and public accommodation for those with disabilities.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Today we have stories of COVID-19 cases in the state increasing after weeks of decline, community leaders sounding off on announced changes to policing and Chris Janicek saying he feels bullied by state leaders and citizens calling on him to exit the race for U.S. Senate.

Your Top Local Stories