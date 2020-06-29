Cases Spike, Scurlock Autopsy Outcry, Janicek Feels Bullied and More Top Local News for Monday, June 29

6/26/20 • Day 5 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook
CARES Funding Will Help City Department Educate Citizens about Social Justice Services
Advertisement
Omaha’s Department of Human Rights and Relations investigates allegations of discrimination in areas such as employment, housing and public accommodation for those with disabilities.
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
Your Top Local Stories
- A haze hangs over Omaha as dust from the Saharan Desert has blown north from Texas and the Caribbean.
- History Nebraska’s David Bristow talked about the racist past of Henry Burke as calls continue to remove his name from a local high school.
- Black community leaders held a listening session to hear the voices of young, engaged Omahans and figure out how to move forward.
- Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine released the autopsy results of James Scurlock over the weekend to harsh criticism from the community as well as the 22-year-old’s family.
- Omaha community leaders and activists had mixed opinions on announced changes to policing.
- With large celebrations canceled, firework vendors say their sales are skyrocketing. First responders offered safety advice. And here are some places where you can see public firework displays.
- Midtown Omaha is getting a seven-story, $17.5 million hotel on the corner of 44th and Douglas streets. Not far away, on 46th and California streets, a $5 million project to build townhomes is slated for construction.
- Omaha’s meatpacking plants were always dangerous for a workforce overwhelmingly made up of immigrants. Then COVID-19 hit.
- Fifty North Omaha pastors will receive training to help families in crisis, part of a partnership between the Douglas County Community Response and the Empowerment Network.
- A woman gave birth to her child in a car speeding down the West Dodge Expressway.
- Omaha Public Schools announced its fall plan, which includes dividing the student body in half and staggering students in school and learning at home.
- Chris Janicek said he feels like he’s being bullied out of the race for U.S. Senate as citizens and state leaders continue to call for his resignation.
- Lincoln-based Union Bank and Trust will build a five-story office building on the corner of 144th and West Dodge streets.
- Four dozen people gathered along North 24th Street to pick up trash, an existing monthly event now brought under the area’s new business improvement district.
- Several former dancers at Club Omaha are suing the business for classifying them as private contractors instead of employees, causing them to lose out on extra pay and benefits.
- The petition for medical marijuana in Nebraska has until Thursday to reach 180,000 signatures.
Around the State
Advertisement
- After weeks of steady decline, daily COVID-19 cases saw a sharp uptick on Sunday.
- Military members who assisted with COVID-19 testing will get at least $150 of hazard pay a month due to a provision added to a bill by U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa.
- A $25,000 grant will help educate future rural Nebraskan homebuilders.
- As many people in the state return to restaurants, bars and life as usual, State Sen. Mike Moser, of Columbus, who’s still recovering from COVID-19, said it’s nothing to mess around with.
- With the announcement of a prison crowding emergency on the horizon, Black community leaders say if state leaders want to ease correctional tensions, they need to stop arresting so many young Black people.
- University of Nebraska Board of Regents called for $43 million in cuts across the university system.
- State inspectors cited three nursing homes with failing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their facilities.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
The Little Free Library
Daily Comic
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1