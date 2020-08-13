and More Top Local News for Thursday, August 13

8/13/20 • Day 53 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
RBR Gallery Exhibit Combines a Community of Ideas with Prints
In spite of the current pandemic restrictions and inspired by the recent social unrest and protests, June 12 brought the beginning of a timely and germane print project at RBR Gallery on Vinton Street, Visual Voices: Community of Ideas | Community of Prints.
Good morning,
Your Top Local Stories
- The Omaha World-Herald has prepared a Q&A about Omaha’s new mask mandate. Many citizens say they’re confused about the list of exemptions and requirements of the mandate.
- The Omaha Police Department hopes people voluntarily comply with the mandate; if not they could face a $25 fine.
- Ralston and Millard elementary schools have reported positive cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile at Papillion-La Vista High students say they find mask wearing tolerable and effective on their first day back.
- Schools are waiting on technology for students’ remote learning plans that’s been on backlog.
- With the announcement of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s vice president pick, some Omaha women of color say this moment is a victory.
- Omaha police cracked down on a large auto-theft ring in the metro area.
- A grand jury in Blair has decided there will be no criminal charges in an officer-involved shooting there that occurred in April.
- The cancellation of fall sports will have a big impact on Omaha businesses that depend on that seasonal income.
Around the State
- The Nebraska State Education Association wants to derail a “grand compromise” at the Legislature, which includes property tax relief, business incentives and UNMC funding.
- Friction over a cancelled football season has some calling for Nebraska to exit the Big Ten. But some say that’s not looking at the whole picture.
- With the likelihood of no football this fall, Lincoln braces for a huge financial shortfall.
