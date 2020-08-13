and More Top Local News for Thursday, August 13

Posted on by Chris Bowling

8/13/20 • Day 53 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

RBR Gallery Exhibit Combines a Community of Ideas with Prints

In spite of the current pandemic restrictions and inspired by the recent social unrest and protests, June 12 brought the beginning of a timely and germane print project at RBR Gallery on Vinton Street, Visual Voices: Community of Ideas | Community of Prints.

Good morning,

Today we have stories about elementary school students testing positive for COVID-19 in Ralston and Millard, citizens who still have questions about Omaha’s mask mandate and what a cancelled football season means for Omaha and Lincoln’s economies.

Your Top Local Stories

In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Support a Local Black-Owned Business: Boiling Claws 

While the owner has been working tirelessly to launch a food truck, he couldn’t be stopped from finding a way to help out during the Covid crisis. Knowing that many children are facing a summer with limited lunches, Boiled Claws’ owner offered sack lunches to children in need. For questions or to ask about catering email Info@boilingclaws.com and follow along on Facebook for truck launch dates.

Daily Comic

