Protesters Undeterred, South Omaha Testing Site, When to Close Schools and More Top Local News for Thursday, August 20and More Top Local News for Thursday, August 20

8/20/20 • Day 60 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Not Now, But When? Protesters Dismayed But Undeterred as City Council Rejects Defunding Police

Advertisement

After the Omaha City Council rejected a budget amendment to divest $2 million from the Omaha Police Department toward community resources, protesters say they’re upset by the loss, but it’s still a step forward.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Advertisement Today we have stories about protesters responding to the city’s rejection of a budget amendment that would have divested $2 million from the Omaha Police Department, officials battling for a South Omaha testing site to stay open and a local health official weighing in on why the question of “When to close schools?” is complicated.

Your Top Local Stories