In His Brother’s Words, Eviction Moratorium Ends, Medical Marijuana Petitions Due and more Top Local News for Thursday, July 2

7/2/20 • Day 11 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
James Scurlock, in His Brother’s Words
His name has become a rallying cry of those calling for accountability and reform in Omaha, but behind it is still a family mourning.
This is the first in a series of stories we’ll share this month from our July print issue that focuses on racial inequity in Omaha.
Good morning,
Today we have stories about James Scurlock’s brother remembering his brother as an optimistic, goofy, caring person, how evictions could rise following the end of a moratorium against kicking out federally subsidized renters and whether medical marijuana petitioners will meet the threshold to get the long-embattled issue on the ballot.
Reed Moore won’t have a newsletter tomorrow due to the holiday weekend. We’ll be back again Monday July 6.
Your Top Local Stories
In Omaha
- The group Keeping North Omaha Safe for Everyone (KNOSE), have called for the city to bring misdemeanor charges against Jake Gardner and his father.
- Chris Janicek posted a long message to social media, airing his and others’ grievances with the campaign staffer who accused him of inappropriate texts and behavior. He also accused Jane Kleeb, the leader of the Nebraska Democratic Party, of trying to cover up the allegations in exchange for Janicek’s quiet exit.
- As the federal moratorium against evictions in federally subsidized housing ended yesterday, advocates say it could lead to a higher rate of evictions.
- As authorities investigate the shooting death of a man along I-80, they’re trying to piece together whether his wife acted in self defense or planned the “perfect crime.”
- A $14 million investment is coming to downtown Ralston.
- If you’re a medical worker, you can pick up a free plant from the Benson Plant Rescue.
- Bellevue students will return to school on time but mask requirements are “highly probable.”
- The University of Nebraska at Omaha launched a $350 million counterterrorism program.
- Omaha police say they’ve seen another instance of a “ghost gun,” or an unregistered, untraceable firearm that can be bought easily online without a background check or permit.
- Through the Step Up summer internship program, some high school students are learning to make masks.
- A new COVID-19 testing site will open Monday in Council Bluffs.
- A mother is suing the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for pursuing her son over a possible misdemeanor charge. The pursuit resulted in his death when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.
- Omaha police are investigating the racist language and symbols spray painted in the grass at Lake Zorinsky.
Around the State
- Nebraska’s top medical officer is closely monitoring the growing caseloads in Texas and California.
- Safety changes are coming to the Nebraska Legislature, but evergreen issues will make things business as usual once senators return.
- Signatures are due today for medical marijuana petitioners who say they can’t let the ballot initiative fail.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Into Action?
Check out “Six Bad Things” by Charlie Huston. It’s the middle of a trilogy, but that doesn’t matter much. This is a page-turner-to-eat-popcorn-to book if ever there was one.
Daily Comic
