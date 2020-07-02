In His Brother’s Words, Eviction Moratorium Ends, Medical Marijuana Petitions Due and more Top Local News for Thursday, July 2

Posted on by Chris Bowling

7/2/20 • Day 11 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024681643_zc_v5_scurlock_mural_andre_sessions.jpg

James Scurlock, in His Brother’s Words

Advertisement

His name has become a rallying cry of those calling for accountability and reform in Omaha, but behind it is still a family mourning.
This is the first in a series of stories we’ll share this month from our July print issue that focuses on racial inequity in Omaha.

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024681643_zc_v3_7.2_newsletter_stat_banner.jpg

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning,
Today we have stories about James Scurlock’s brother remembering his brother as an optimistic, goofy, caring person, how evictions could rise following the end of a moratorium against kicking out federally subsidized renters and whether medical marijuana petitioners will meet the threshold to get the long-embattled issue on the ballot.
Reed Moore won’t have a newsletter tomorrow due to the holiday weekend. We’ll be back again Monday July 6.

Your Top Local Stories

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024681643_zc_v3_7.2_covidmap1.png
Check out an interactive version of this map on our website. 
In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024681643_zc_v3_71nvkpkuxkl.jpg

Advertisement

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Into Action?

Check out “Six Bad Things” by Charlie Huston. It’s the middle of a trilogy, but that doesn’t matter much. This is a page-turner-to-eat-popcorn-to book if ever there was one.

Daily Comic

Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com

The Omaha Reader

4734 S 27th St #1

Omaha, NE 68107

Category: News

Leave a Reply