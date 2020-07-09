Police and Oppression, Homeschooling Debate, County COVID-19 Update and more Top Local News for Thursday, July 9

7/9/20 • Day 18 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook
Dismantle the Political Empire
Advertisement
“The system can be changed. The system must be changed,” Morgann Freeman writes.
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
Good morning,
Today we have another entry in our “Voices of the Revolution” series as well as stories about increasing cases among young people in Douglas County, parents debating whether to homeschool their kids this year and if Gov. Pete Ricketts has overstepped his bounds in allocating $1 billion in CARES Act money without the Legislature’s approval.
Your Top Local Stories
Check out an interactive version of this map on our website.
In Omaha
- Some local parents say they may opt toward homeschooling due to fears and uncertainties of sending kids back to schools while the pandemic continues to surge.
- At a press conference yesterday, Dr. Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, said the share of COVID-19 cases among people under 34 years old continues to grow. That group now represents 56% of all cases.
- Also at the press conference, Mayor Jean Stothert revised the city’s financial losses from cancelled events over the last few months and the city released a new risk-level tool.
- The Omaha Housing Authority will start providing free COVID-19 testing this Friday.
- Jazz on the Green is going virtual this year.
- As hotels resume taking guests, they’re doing so with increased safety measures while also trying to recoup the financial losses suffered in the last few months.
- Douglas County residents will get early voting ballot requests in July.
- With many cities and states reopening, people are slowly returning to air travel at Eppley Airfield.
Around the State
- Gov. Pete Ricketts outlined his plan to spend $1 billion in CARES Act money, but some have raised concerns about whether he’s able to do that.
- Ivy League schools won’t play football this year. Will other conferences like the Big Ten follow suit?
- A manufacturing company with Nebraska locations will get a $70 million federal payment to accelerate production of syringes and other medical supplies ahead of a possible COVID-19 vaccine.
- While some state senators have proposed not reconvening to the Legislature in person, the Nebraska Constitution seems to make remote voting unlikely.
- Child care providers affected by the pandemic can now apply to two federal grants to help them reopen or stay afloat.
- A man sentenced to prison on a DUI has died in custody, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said.
- In Nebraska and Iowa, state testing programs are expanding while smaller programs have struggled.
- Small college towns whose population multiplies during school years, are seeing unique effects from the pandemic.
- Nebraska National Guard members are transitioning away from testing duties.
What to do during quarantine?
Advertisement
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Book Club Boomers Become Zoomers
Don’t cancel your book club meeting because you can’t breathe on each other right now! Show off your newfound Zoom skills (or ask a friendly millennial to help you) to meet online. Pour yourself a glass of wine, settle in with your laptop and let’s get real about life and “Talking To Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell.
Daily Comic
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1
Omaha, NE 68107