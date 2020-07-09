Police and Oppression, Homeschooling Debate, County COVID-19 Update and more Top Local News for Thursday, July 9

Posted on by Chris Bowling

7/9/20 • Day 18 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024842004_zc_v2_68744367_10219538756324576_9004994076797304832_n.jpg

Dismantle the Political Empire

Advertisement

“The system can be changed. The system must be changed,” Morgann Freeman writes.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning,
Today we have another entry in our “Voices of the Revolution” series as well as stories about increasing cases among young people in Douglas County, parents debating whether to homeschool their kids this year and if Gov. Pete Ricketts has overstepped his bounds in allocating $1 billion in CARES Act money without the Legislature’s approval.

Your Top Local Stories

Check out an interactive version of this map on our website. 
In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024842004_zc_v2_euprcxizhas.jpeg

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Book Club Boomers Become Zoomers

Don’t cancel your book club meeting because you can’t breathe on each other right now! Show off your newfound Zoom skills (or ask a friendly millennial to help you) to meet online. Pour yourself a glass of wine, settle in with your laptop and let’s get real about life and “Talking To Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell.

Daily Comic

Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com

The Omaha Reader

4734 S 27th St #1

Omaha, NE 68107

Category: News

Leave a Reply