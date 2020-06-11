Sex Offender Killer Speaks Out, Thorough Scurlock Investigation, CARES Act Dollars Trickle Down and More Top Local News for Thursday, June 11

Thursday, June 11 • 11 Days Under New DHM • At Least 19 Days to Go

No More Coasting Omaha! Seven Ideas to Save Our Future

How we can stay in our lanes but swing for the fences in areas such as carbon neutrality, education and internet access.

Good morning, Today we have stories about the man who killed a sex offender in May saying he believes a grand jury will not convict him, black business owners talk the pandemic and support they’ve received following protests against police brutality and hundreds of people calling for housing help as local nonprofits wait for CARES Act money to trickle down. We’re also introducing a new comic section to our newsletter. Today’s comes from Jen Sorensen.

Check out an interactive version of this map