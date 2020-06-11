Sex Offender Killer Speaks Out, Thorough Scurlock Investigation, CARES Act Dollars Trickle Down and More Top Local News for Thursday, June 11

Thursday, June 11 • 11 Days Under New DHM • At Least 19 Days to Go
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook
No More Coasting Omaha! Seven Ideas to Save Our Future
Advertisement
How we can stay in our lanes but swing for the fences in areas such as carbon neutrality, education and internet access.
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
Your Top Local Stories
- Unemployment more than doubled in Omaha due to the pandemic and dropped air travel by 92%. Nearly 7,000 hotel jobs were also lost.
- The special prosecutor in charge of investigating the death of James Scurlock said he would not promise whether the grand jury would issue an indictment or not. He did promise a thorough, impartial investigation.
- The Omaha man who killed a sex offender in May says he believes a grand jury will see that his actions were justified.
- A six-time Douglas County Commissioner will compete for his seat in the general following a recount that put him ahead of his primary challenger by three votes.
- As local nonprofits wait for CARES Act funding to trickle down, hundreds are calling in every day for help staying housed.
- Family members gathered at an Elkhorn nursing home that’s seen a harsh COVID-19 outbreak as the death toll reached 11.
- The executive director of Omaha’s Convention Center and Visitor’s Bureau resigned for personal reasons.
- Tickets are on sale for an Omaha Community Playhouse drive-in concert featuring the music of the ’50s.
- First the pandemic, now the protests: black business owners talk about challenges and support they’ve seen in the last few months.
- Six members of the Nebraska National Guard have tested positive for COVID-19 after they responded to mass protests in Omaha.
Around the State
- TestNebraska has tested about 27,000 people since it launched more than a month ago. Opportunities to get tested will soon expand, though.
- A decade has passed since the University of Nebraska joined the Big Ten. How did the deal actually come together and has it benefited Nebraska like officials thought it would?
- The Iowa State Fair has been cancelled. An announcement about the Nebraska State Fair should come in July.
- The Nebraska Farm Bureau estimates the state’s ag industry will lose $3.7 billion due to the pandemic.
What to do during quarantine?
Advertisement
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Hello, New Vinyl!
Daily Comic
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1