Racism Declared A Public Health Emergency, Senate Shakeup, 11-Worth Closes and More Top Local News for Thursday, June 18

Thursday, June 18 • 18 Days Under New DHM • 4 Days until Phase III

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook

Updates from Your Locally Owned Newspaper

Advertisement

After 500+ free issues distributed over 26 years, The Reader needs you.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Today we have stories about 11-Worth Cafe closing “for good” after protesters targeted the popular breakfast spot, state Democrats eyeing new potential U.S. Senator candidates while their current one refuses to step down and the Douglas County Board of Health declaring racism a public health emergency.

Your Top Local Stories

Check out an interactive version of this map