Racism Declared A Public Health Emergency, Senate Shakeup, 11-Worth Closes and More Top Local News for Thursday, June 18

Today we have stories about 11-Worth Cafe closing “for good” after protesters targeted the popular breakfast spot, state Democrats eyeing new potential U.S. Senator candidates while their current one refuses to step down and the Douglas County Board of Health declaring racism a public health emergency.
In Omaha
- The owner of 11-Worth Cafe, which endured protests and threats this week over a menu item named after a Confederate general and a racist post seemingly made by the business owner’s son, has closed for good.
- Chris Janicek says he has no plan of exiting the race for U.S. Senate, but leaders who called on him to drop out are starting to eye other options.
- The shopping, music and food of Junkstock will return this weekend along with new sanitation and social distancing standards.
- The Douglas County Board of Health has declared racism a public health emergency.
- So far June in Omaha has been a historic scorcher, but some cooler days might be on the way.
- Mahoney State Park will start restoring overnight lodging.
- In Gretna, community members gathered and released balloons in honor of the four teenagers who lost their lives in a car accident one year ago.
Around the State
- Gov. Pete Ricketts says local governments cannot require citizens to wear face masks if they want their CARES Act money.
- After the NCAA approved its preseason calendar, college football seasons can now officially start on time.
- A “workers first” caravan rallied to raise awareness and support for the federal HEROES Act, which would offer more protections and securities to frontline workers.
- Sen. Ben Sasse offered his support for federal police reform legislation and said police unions need to be held more accountable, which didn’t sit well with Omaha’s police union head.
- Disability Rights Nebraska filed a federal complaint against the state for its “inaccessible” TestNebraska program.
- The petition to get medical marijuana on the November ballot has 13 days to reach 120,000 signatures. Organizers say they’re close to that goal, even with losing two months of work due to the coronavirus.
Sign Up for a Local CSA
Edible Omaha has a directory of the community supported agriculture (CSA) in our area that offer fresh, farm-grown food and allow you to support local farmers. Pay once and receive a weekly bag of fresh, locally sourced produce, eggs, milk, cheese and artisan goods.
