Vivian Strong 51 Years Later, 11-Worth Investigation, Ricketts Goes Low with Counties and More Top Local News for Thursday, June 25

Solitude Isn’t Bliss: How Omaha’s Music Venues are Coping During the Pandemic

The metro’s music venues remain empty. Here’s what the people who work there are saying about the dearth of live music.

Good morning,
Today we have stories about remembering Vivian Strong 51 years after an Omaha police officer killed the 14-year-old girl, Gov. Pete Ricketts allotting less than a quarter of the recommended CARES funds to counties and the city opening an investigation into what happened 11-Worth Cafe, looking to possibly press misdemeanor charges.

Your Top Local Stories

In Omaha

Around the State

