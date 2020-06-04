Our Best, Imperfect Tool Against COVID-19, Curfew Lifted, Grand Jury Review and More Top Local News for Thursday, June 4

Posted on by Chris Bowling

Thursday, June 4 • 4 Days Under New DHM • At Least 26 Days to Go

An Imperfect Tool: Inside The Messy, Human Science of Contact Tracing

As Douglas County, and much of the country, reopens, the best tool public health has to quell COVID-19’s spread lies in the hands of those who pick up the phone, ask questions and slowly build a comprehensive picture of the virus in their community.

Good morning,
Today we have stories about the messy, human fight against the coronavirus, Mayor Jean Stothert’s decision to lift Omaha’s curfew and Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine saying he will ask for a grand jury review of James Scurlock’s death.

Your Top Local Stories

Check out an interactive version of this map on our website. 
In Omaha

Around the State

  • UNL is developing a protein that could be used in advanced cases of COVID-19.
  • The Lincoln Police Department has announced a new initiative called “Hold Cops Accountable,” which would allow citizens to voice their concerns and complaints at a monthly meeting.
  • A state-run psychiatric center in Lincoln has seen an outbreak of COVID-19 frustrating employees who feel the facility’s leaders didn’t do enough to protect patients and staff.

What’s Happening In The United States?

George Floyd Had COVID-19

  • A medical examiner confirmed that the 47-year-old from Minneapolis, who died after police knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, did have the coronavirus. It did not lead to his death, however.

Minnesota AG Elevates Charges and Arrests Three Other Officers

  • All four officers present during Floyd’s death are now in custody. Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, now faces second-degree murder while the other three officers face aiding and abetting murder charges.

Trump Trying to Divide The Country, Former Defense Secretary Says

  • The president’s own defense secretary until January 2019 said he is appalled by Trump’s leadership and ideas like invoking the Insurrection Act to position active military against U.S. citizens.

What’s Happening Across The World?

COVID-19 Cases Multiplying at Fastest Pace Yet

  • As the coronavirus reaches new places, it’s also spreading even faster, topping 100,000 new cases in one day.

