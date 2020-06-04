Our Best, Imperfect Tool Against COVID-19, Curfew Lifted, Grand Jury Review and More Top Local News for Thursday, June 4

Thursday, June 4 • 4 Days Under New DHM • At Least 26 Days to Go

An Imperfect Tool: Inside The Messy, Human Science of Contact Tracing

As Douglas County, and much of the country, reopens, the best tool public health has to quell COVID-19’s spread lies in the hands of those who pick up the phone, ask questions and slowly build a comprehensive picture of the virus in their community.

Good morning, Today we have stories about the messy, human fight against the coronavirus, Mayor Jean Stothert’s decision to lift Omaha’s curfew and Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine saying he will ask for a grand jury review of James Scurlock’s death.

