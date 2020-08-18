New Omaha Elctro-Punk, Special Legislative Session, Back to School and More Top Local News for Tuesday, August 18

8/18/20 • Day 58 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Digital Leather in the Days of COVID

The Omaha electro-punk act celebrates 20 years with its 24th album.

Good morning,

Today we have stories about Omaha electro-punk Digital Leather’s latest release, advocates calling for the Nebraska Legislature to convene a special session on police reform and two of the state’s largest districts get back to school, virtually.

Your Top Local Stories

In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Chaima’s African Cuisine

5060 S. 107th Street
Home of authentic African cuisine, Chaima’s dishes are packed with surprises. From savory to sweet, each dish is as generously spiced as it is portioned. Try: Fufu PB Lamb.

