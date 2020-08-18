New Omaha Elctro-Punk, Special Legislative Session, Back to School and More Top Local News for Tuesday, August 18

8/18/20 • Day 58 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Digital Leather in the Days of COVID

The Omaha electro-punk act celebrates 20 years with its 24th album.

Today we have stories about Omaha electro-punk Digital Leather's latest release, advocates calling for the Nebraska Legislature to convene a special session on police reform and two of the state's largest districts get back to school, virtually.

Your Top Local Stories