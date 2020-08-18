New Omaha Elctro-Punk, Special Legislative Session, Back to School and More Top Local News for Tuesday, August 18

8/18/20 • Day 58 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
Digital Leather in the Days of COVID
Advertisement
The Omaha electro-punk act celebrates 20 years with its 24th album.
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
Good morning,
Advertisement
Today we have stories about Omaha electro-punk Digital Leather’s latest release, advocates calling for the Nebraska Legislature to convene a special session on police reform and two of the state’s largest districts get back to school, virtually.
Your Top Local Stories
In Omaha
- A former Omaha resident has created the Facebook group Omaha Keep Local Alive to encourage people to eat and shop at local small businesses struggling during the pandemic.
- Omaha Public Schools will begin the school year virtually today.
- The Douglas County Election Commission is looking for volunteer poll workers because many regular staffers over the age of 60 may not feel safe volunteering this election due to COVID-19.
- The Omaha Public Library has a reopening plan ready for its four largest branches; however, it cannot be set in motion until the libraries receive federal coronavirus relief funds.
- After a photo of a crowded hallway at Papillion-La Vista South High School went viral, the principal says it was a one-time thing and that the staff has been working to ensure social distancing amongst students.
Around the State
- The University of Nebraska at Kearney will offer all out-of-state students resident tuition starting in the 2021-2022 school year.
- Local advocates are calling on the governor and state senators to convene a special session dedicated to addressing police reform and racial justice.
- Lincoln Public Schools started their remote learning program yesterday, but many students and teachers reported issues connecting virtually.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Chaima’s African Cuisine
5060 S. 107th Street
Home of authentic African cuisine, Chaima’s dishes are packed with surprises. From savory to sweet, each dish is as generously spiced as it is portioned. Try: Fufu PB Lamb.
Daily Comic
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1
Omaha, NE 68107