COVID Update, New Shooting Draws Protests, Unemployment Hangups and More Top Local News for Tuesday, August 25

8/25/20 • Day 65 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
$10 Million in Relief for Large Omaha Arts Nonprofits, Smaller Organizations Need More Help
On Aug. 11, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners granted $10 million in CARES Act funds to the Omaha Community Foundation to distribute the money among 13 nonprofit arts organizations throughout Douglas County.
- Hundreds gathered at two demonstrations in Omaha protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man shot in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
- As private schools see a spike in enrollment, administrators have had to increase protections for students.
- Papillion La Vista Community Schools is entering its third week of in-person classes with eight reported cases of COVID-19.
- Lake Manawa State Park received a $1.2 million grant to develop a campground along the metro-area lakefront.
Around the State
- Nebraska has not decided whether it will chip in money for a new unemployment program that would up people’s weekly benefits by $400.
- After threatening the Big Ten with a lawsuit, parents of Husker football players have not heard anything from the organization.
- College campuses around Nebraska and Iowa have seen COVID-19 cases as in-person class resumes.
- A TestNebraska computer glitch led to a delay in test results for many.
- The Nebraska State Fair will start this Friday with pandemic-related protections.
- Sen. Ben Sasse and senate candidate Chris Janicek, who’s been disavowed by the Democratic Party and refuses to drop out, will debate each other in September.
