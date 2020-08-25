COVID Update, New Shooting Draws Protests, Unemployment Hangups and More Top Local News for Tuesday, August 25

8/25/20 • Day 65 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

$10 Million in Relief for Large Omaha Arts Nonprofits, Smaller Organizations Need More Help

Advertisement

On Aug. 11, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners granted $10 million in CARES Act funds to the Omaha Community Foundation to distribute the money among 13 nonprofit arts organizations throughout Douglas County.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Advertisement Today we have stories about The Reader’s new weekly column analyzing COVID-19 data, hundreds gathering in Omaha to protest Wisconsin police who shot an unarmed Black man in the back on Sunday and Nebraska holding out on whether they’ll support a new unemployment program or not.

Your Top Local Stories