Racism in Film, Call for Affirmative Action, Parents Petition for Remote Learning and more Top Local News for Tuesday, July 15

7/15/20 • Day 24 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook
Advertisement
Reader film critic Ryan Syrek addresses his complicity in racist film making and the need for white critics everywhere to adopt antiracist methods of viewing and critiquing.
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
Good morning,
Advertisement
Your Top Local Stories
- The Douglas County Board and Omaha City Council passed resolutions urging the Nebraska Legislature to allow voters to decide whether to repeal the state’s ban on affirmative action.
- The Omaha City Council approved the annexation of eight subdivisions with a total of 2,100 people.
- Kara Eastman’s campaign announced that the congressional candidate’s fundraising surpassed the amount collected by her previous campaign.
- City Council approved operation agreements with Spin and Bird, electric scooter companies, but it is not clear exactly when the scooters will be back in Omaha.
- OPS officials decided that coronavirus-related absences will be excused in the fall.
- More than 132 people are in quarantine at the Sienna Francis House after a man at the shelter tested positive for COVID-19.
- A petition from Elkhorn and Millard parents who want the option to choose remote learning in the fall for their kids received 1,400 signatures on its first day.
- The Latino Center of the Midlands is distributing free masks, hygiene kits, and groceries at a drive-thru event today at South High School.
Around the State
- The Nebraska Department of Economic Development has reopened applications for small businesses to receive federal aid; the applications are due on Friday.
- After a recent surge of coronavirus cases in Lancaster County, Lincoln’s mayor is considering a return to tougher restrictions.
- The Nebraska Department of Education is encouraging teachers to avoid reteaching their students what they missed during school closures.
- A youth rehabilitation center in Kearney received reaccreditation, but the ultimate fate of the center and all state troubled youth centers will be decided in the final days of this Nebraska Legislature session.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
And Your Pets!
Daily Comic
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1