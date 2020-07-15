Racism in Film, Call for Affirmative Action, Parents Petition for Remote Learning and more Top Local News for Tuesday, July 15

Posted on by Chris Bowling

7/15/20 • Day 24 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000025017004_zc_v2_film_cinemaandprivilege_202007.jpg

Cine-mea Culpa

Reader film critic Ryan Syrek addresses his complicity in racist film making and the need for white critics everywhere to adopt antiracist methods of viewing and critiquing.

Good morning,

Today we have stories about addressing racism in film criticism, The Omaha City Council urging the Nebraska Legislature to put the state’s affirmative action ban on the ballot and the state sees its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since May 30

Your Top Local Stories

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000025017004_zc_v2_7.15_covidmap1.png
Check out an interactive version of this map on our website. 
In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000025017004_zc_v3_7lsuyqkvium.jpeg

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

And Your Pets!

Give your pets plenty of love, they can be a huge source of grounding and joy. Speaking of pets, shelters and foster organizations are as busy as ever. The Nebraska Humane Society continues to take in an average of 50 pets a day, who require care costing about $33 apiece.  Send them some love if you can.

Daily Comic

