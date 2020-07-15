Racism in Film, Call for Affirmative Action, Parents Petition for Remote Learning and more Top Local News for Tuesday, July 15

7/15/20 • Day 24 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Cine-mea Culpa

Reader film critic Ryan Syrek addresses his complicity in racist film making and the need for white critics everywhere to adopt antiracist methods of viewing and critiquing.

Today we have stories about addressing racism in film criticism, The Omaha City Council urging the Nebraska Legislature to put the state's affirmative action ban on the ballot and the state sees its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since May 30.

