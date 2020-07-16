Activists Fight Protestors’ Arrest Charges, Future of Fall Sports, Police Make Millions in Overtime and more Top Local News for Thursday, July 16

7/16/20 • Day 25 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook
Advertisement
New Legal Options Coming for Protestors Arrested for Breaking Curfew
“What are we saying about Omaha if we begin to criminalize the act of expressing a constitutional right?” says activist, JaKeen Fox.
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
Advertisement
Good morning,
Your Top Local Stories
- The Douglas County health director is looking to local health experts to help establish parameters for reopening Omaha schools.
- During the 10-day stretch of protests starting at the end of May, Omaha police earned $2.5 million in overtime.
- Chanda Chacón was selected as the president and CEO of Omaha’s Children’s Hospital.
- The Latino Center of the Midlands handed out fresh produce, masks, hygiene kits and sports equipment to people lined up in their cars at a drive-thru giveaway yesterday.
- The Douglas County health director addressed the known COVID-19 cases among Omaha, student-athletes and the future of fall sports in school at a Douglas County Health Board meeting.
- A North Omaha fratenal organization that provides scholarships and community outreach was robbed last night.
- Seventy people collected applications at the Urban League of Nebraska’s drive-thru job job fair yesterday.
- The Omaha Santa Lucia festival will return for two days in August with social distancing guidelines.
Around the State
- A plan to close a troubled youth center in Geneva and open a new center for female juvenile offenders in Hastings was announced yesterday.
- Several nonprofit groups sent letters calling for the removal of police from schools to Nebraska superintendents.
- Governor Pete Ricketts launched a new website to track Nebraska’s CARES Act aid spending and publish public health information.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Saying “Stories Help”
Daily Comic
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1