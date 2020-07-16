Activists Fight Protestors’ Arrest Charges, Future of Fall Sports, Police Make Millions in Overtime and more Top Local News for Thursday, July 16

7/16/20 • Day 25 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

New Legal Options Coming for Protestors Arrested for Breaking Curfew

“What are we saying about Omaha if we begin to criminalize the act of expressing a constitutional right?” says activist, JaKeen Fox.

Good morning, Today we have stories about activists questioning the transparency of city prosecution surrounding the arrests of protestors, the Douglas County health director addressing concerns over school sports in the fall and Omaha police receiving $2.5 million in overtime after the recent protests. Support independent, local journalism. Join The Reader’s membership plan here.

