Voices of the Revolution, Mask Debate, Firework Mishaps and more Top Local News for Tuesday, July 7

Contributing writer Beaufield Berry introduces “Voices of the Revolution,” a series of stories from leaders emerging from this period of protest.
Good morning,
Today we have an introduction to our “Voices of the Revolution” series from our July issue as well as stories about parents and students debating masks at school board meetings across the city and tallying firework-related injuries and fires from the weekend.
Your Top Local Stories
In Omaha
- Nebraska Medicine is opening a new adult psychiatric center.
- An enterprising North Omaha couple is selling syrupy sno-balls out of a food truck, a way of beating the heat but also bringing a popular New Orleans treat to Omaha.
- A new $500,000 donation will allow the Tri-Faith Initiative to put the finishing touches on its $70 million campus.
- An Omaha pediatrician has some answers to common questions about kids wearing masks as many schools say masks will be a part of next school year.
- Health experts say COVID-19 case numbers look promising, but people need to stay vigilant and slow transmission.
- Aside from saying all students will return to school and that masks are likely, Bellevue Public Schools is keeping its options open to the chagrin of students and parents.
- Elkhorn Public Schools announced 100% of students would return and that they and staff would be expected to wear masks as much as reasonably possible. With the start of the school year less than two months away, the board heard public opinion at its meeting.
- Face masks were also a hot topic at the board meeting for Millard Public Schools.
- As weddings continue to get derailed, here’s how four couples have adapted during the pandemic.
- About 60 people suffered firework-related injuries last weekend. Another 11 fires were also started due to fireworks.
- Omaha companies are figuring out how to socially distance their offices as people return to in-person work.
- The Durham Museum will reopen for members on July 18 and to the general public on August 1.
- Recycling sites continue piling up as the city operates on a modified pickup schedule.
- After nearly a year of protesting and putting out signs, traffic is still flowing in a way that some residents along Farnam Street say is unsafe.
- Here’s the lineup of events this week at Omaha Performing Arts.
Around the State
- A Lincoln think tank is questioning a $230 million coronavirus-related tax break for Nebraska businesses.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that the state would reinstate the requirement that those receiving unemployment benefits be searching for work.
- Nebraska is nearing 200,000 tests conducted, but that’s still only about 1 in 10 Nebraskans. One Lincoln physician said the problem is we need more targeted testing and faster turnarounds.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Need a Laugh?
If you’re not familiar with David Sedaris, there’s no time like the present. The humorist has an armload of books to his credit but if you’re new, check out “Me Talk Pretty One Day,” a series of essays that’ll have you on the floor.
Daily Comic
