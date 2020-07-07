Voices of the Revolution, Mask Debate, Firework Mishaps and more Top Local News for Tuesday, July 7

7/7/20 • Day 16 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Voices of the Revolution

Contributing writer Beaufield Berry introduces “Voices of the Revolution,” a series of stories from leaders emerging from this period of protest.

Good morning, Today we have an introduction to our “Voices of the Revolution” series from our July issue as well as stories about parents and students debating masks at school board meetings across the city and tallying firework-related injuries and fires from the weekend.

Your Top Local Stories