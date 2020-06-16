Reopening Phase III, Curfew Charges Dropped for Some, Donors Pledge Pool Money and More Top Local News for Tuesday, June 16

Posted on by Chris Bowling

Tuesday, June 16 • 16 Days Under New DHM • At Least 14 Days to Go

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024198004_zc_v2_deniseervine.jpg

Fashion in Disguise

Face masks are the hottest new look for summer.

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024198004_zc_v2_6.16_newsletter_stat_banner.jpg

Good morning,
Today we have stories about phase III in Nebraska’s reopening process, the City of Omaha announcing it would drop charges against curfew breakers but only if they have a clean record and pools reopening starting July 1 after donors put up $700,000 to run them.

Your Top Local Stories

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024198004_zc_v2_6.16_covidmap1.png
Check out an interactive version of this map on our website. 
In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Recreate Traditional Nebraska Foods at Home

If you’re craving a Reuben from Crescent Moon or a Runza, stay in and try to make one in your kitchen.

Daily Comic

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024198004_zc_v2_db200614comb_ft.jpg

