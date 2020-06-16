Reopening Phase III, Curfew Charges Dropped for Some, Donors Pledge Pool Money and More Top Local News for Tuesday, June 16

Tuesday, June 16 • 16 Days Under New DHM • At Least 14 Days to Go
Good morning,
Today we have stories about phase III in Nebraska’s reopening process, the City of Omaha announcing it would drop charges against curfew breakers but only if they have a clean record and pools reopening starting July 1 after donors put up $700,000 to run them.
Your Top Local Stories
In Omaha
- Charges will be dropped for Omaha curfew breakers but only if they have a clean criminal record. However, some have already taken plea deals and agreed to sit in jail for seven days.
- Local LGBTQ advocates celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision that a person cannot suffer discrimination in the workplace based on their gender identity or sexual preference.
- Following other schools’ leads, OPS has purchased 360,000 face masks for faculty, staff and students in preparation for a school year that still carries many unknowns.
- OPS considered paying a $625,000 settlement to the family of a student assaulted by a former teacher at Fontanelle Elementary School who is now serving 40 to 65 years in prison for molesting six students there.
- After saying there’d be no public places to swim this summer, Mayor Jean Stothert said five Omaha pools will open July 1 after donors pledged the $700,000 necessary for operating them. City officials also announced that recycling pickup would switch to every other week.
- Protests at the 11-Worth Cafe led to a handwritten closed sign appearing in the front window Monday morning.
- Searchers for a missing 8-year-old girl again came up empty-handed on Monday. The search will continue today.
- Eight firefighters at a South Omaha station have tested positive for COVID-19.
- Offutt Air Force Base will start loosening coronavirus restrictions and allow half its employees to work on-site. Officials also reopened its recreation area, Catholic mass and several other on-base activities.
- Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland will reopen trails and overlooks.
- CHI Health is hosting a drive-thru job fair to get people information about the more than 800 openings it has throughout Nebraska and Iowa.
- Officials at Hillcrest Health Services hope to see visitors return to the health provider’s nursing home after the installation of safety windows.
Around the State
- Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the next phase in Nebraska’s reopening, which will allow many businesses to operate at full capacity starting June 22.
- Indoor and outdoor stadiums can start filling their seats to limited capacities, and Ricketts said he’s hopeful the state can get to 100% capacity in those venues by the fall.
- Twenty staff members at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services have now tested positive for COVID-19.
- After months of not conducting driving tests at full capacity, Department of Motor Vehicle buildings across the state reopened to lines out the door.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Recreate Traditional Nebraska Foods at Home
If you’re craving a Reuben from Crescent Moon or a Runza, stay in and try to make one in your kitchen.
Daily Comic
