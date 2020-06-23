New Janicek Allegations, Rental Assistance, COVID-19 and More Top Local News for Tuesday, June 23

Posted on by Chris Bowling

6/23/20 • Day 2 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024425004_zc_v3_o2jdgcxmgaw.jpeg

No Soap Like Real Soap

Advertisement

Real soap is still out there on the shelves. You just have to look for it. You’ll know it by its ingredients. Here are examples.

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024425004_zc_v3_6.23_newsletter_stat_banner.jpg

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning,
Today we have stories about new allegations against U.S. Senate candidate Chris Janicek, County Commissioners looking to add $1 million to a rental assistance program and how businesses are responding after one day of new directed health measures and guidelines.

Your Top Local Stories

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024425004_zc_v3_6.23_covidmap1.png
Check out an interactive version of this map on our website. 
In Omaha

Around the State

Advertisement

  • Nebraska prisons are nine days away from declaring an official overcrowding emergency.
  • Some counties struggle to find a balance between requiring masks and appeasing Gov. Pete Ricketts who said counties would not receive CARES Act money if they made people cover their faces in government buildings.
  • University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers believe they have developed an antibody test that can deliver results in minutes.

What to do during quarantine?

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024425004_zc_v3_39979230_10160741881730524_4759028444929458176_n.jpg

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Pick Up a Comic Book

Go to Legend Comics & Coffee’s drive-thru at 5207 Leavenworth St. Peruse their collection on Facebook, and call ahead at 402-391-2377 or email if you’re interested in a title.

Daily Comic

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024425004_zc_v3_tr_c200608.jpg

Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com

The Omaha Reader

4734 S 27th St #1

Omaha, NE 68107

Category: News

Leave a Reply