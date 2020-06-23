New Janicek Allegations, Rental Assistance, COVID-19 and More Top Local News for Tuesday, June 23

6/23/20 • Day 2 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
Good morning,
Today we have stories about new allegations against U.S. Senate candidate Chris Janicek, County Commissioners looking to add $1 million to a rental assistance program and how businesses are responding after one day of new directed health measures and guidelines.
Your Top Local Stories
Check out an interactive version of this map on our website.
In Omaha
- Community leaders appeal to the state to release Ed Poindexter, a Black Panther who was convicted in 1970 of a booby-trap killing of an Omaha police officer.
- The Douglas County Commission is looking to add $1 million of CARES Act money to a rental assistance program.
- Omaha Tex-Mex restaurant Julios closes after 40 years of service.
- With eased restrictions, some businesses expand their capacity, others hold back.
- Though many businesses are allowed to reopen, new directed health measures and guidelines don’t offer solutions for carnivals and festivals meaning many summer events remain cancelled.
- Chris Janicek faces new allegations, this time that the embattled U.S. Senate candidate suggested he and a staffer go skinny dipping.
- After 27 years, Clarkson College was taken off a national professors organization’s blacklist.
- Omaha police made an arrest in a downtown shooting that left one dead.
- Ming Wang of the popular Chinese restaurant Ming’s in Papillion died after a long battle with COVID-19.
- Parks and Recreation Director Brook Bench sat down with KETV to talk about his tenure with the department.
- Tuesday’s forecast is looking cool and dry.
- Habitat for Humanity welcomes back volunteers.
- Recycling drop-off sites are turning into small dumps after the city interrupted its typical pickup schedule due to COVID-19.
- How does the COVID-19 recession compare to the Great Recession? KMTV took a look.
- Rentable motorized scooters have another shot at approval today at the Omaha City Council.
- Papillion La Vista schools will return on time, but they’re preparing for virtual learning with the purchase of 5,000 Chromebooks.
- Students at Nelson Mandela Elementary will return to class July 6 with the caveat that the school officials have enough PPE.
Around the State
- Nebraska prisons are nine days away from declaring an official overcrowding emergency.
- Some counties struggle to find a balance between requiring masks and appeasing Gov. Pete Ricketts who said counties would not receive CARES Act money if they made people cover their faces in government buildings.
- University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers believe they have developed an antibody test that can deliver results in minutes.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Pick Up a Comic Book
Go to Legend Comics & Coffee’s drive-thru at 5207 Leavenworth St. Peruse their collection on Facebook, and call ahead at 402-391-2377 or email if you’re interested in a title.
Daily Comic
