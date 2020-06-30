OPS Schedule Changes, COVID-19 in Wastewater, Nebraska Football Positive Tests and More Top Local News for Tuesday, June 30

6/30/20 • Day 9 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
Nightlife in the Time of Pandemic
“Spacing out” now means a different thing.
Good morning,
Today we have stories of the OPS board approving a modified school schedule with a mask requirement, scientists analyzing what we flush down the toilet to predict coronavirus surges and five Nebraska football players testing positive for COVID-19.
In Omaha
- The Omaha Public Schools Board approved plans for next school year that include a modified school week and a requirement that everyone wear a mask.
- The OPS plan creates a litany of questions for some, especially for working parents about caring for and educating their children at home.
- Westside Community Schools announced plans for every student to attend school, albeit with social distancing and other health measures.
- The mother of a 9-year-old girl wants her daughter to forgive and move on after being sent a video by two other girls using racial slurs.
- With many facing an uncertain school year, kids and parents shared their experiences with homeschooling to WOWT.
- The Saharan dust hanging over Omaha will linger into Tuesday, but the worst of its effects are likely over.
- Scientists say testing wastewater may help predict surges in COVID-19 cases.
- One member of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners said she will create a diversity, inclusion and equity committee.
- Two Douglas County Courthouse employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.
- Recycling drop-off locations continue to overflow as the city’s regular pickups continue on a modified schedule.
- With increased fear about not only health but health coverage, scammers have taken aim at Medicare recipients.
- Jazz on the Green is going virtual this year.
Around the State
- Restrictions on the final four Nebraska counties still under directed health measures will loosen next Monday.
- The chairman of the Nebraska GOP said in a private conversation recently made public that a controversial flyer depicting a Republican opponent alongside Sen. Ernie Chambers in a disparaging way “crossed the line.”
- Five Nebraska football players have tested positive for the coronavirus along with a coach and two other student athletes.
- Nebraska football is “elbows deep” in working around the coronavirus to conduct practices and keep its momentum toward a fall season, hopefully.
- As cases spike among those 40 years old and under, health officials urge more young people to get tested.
- UNL received a $250,000 grant to study the effects of technology on democracy.
Revisit The Past
Read through a piece of Omaha history with Joe Starita’s “I Am a Man,” chronicling the life of Omaha Chief Standing Bear — of his forcible removal from Nebraska and his battle for freedom.
