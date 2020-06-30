OPS Schedule Changes, COVID-19 in Wastewater, Nebraska Football Positive Tests and More Top Local News for Tuesday, June 30

6/30/20 • Day 9 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

“Spacing out” now means a different thing.

Good morning, Today we have stories of the OPS board approving a modified school schedule with a mask requirement, scientists analyzing what we flush down the toilet to predict coronavirus surges and five Nebraska football players testing positive for COVID-19.

