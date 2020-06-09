Prosecutor in Scurlock Case, Listening Sessions Continue, Big Storms Forecasted and More Top Local News for Tuesday, June 9

Tuesday, June 9 • 9 Days Under New DHM • At Least 21 Days to Go
A Time to Heal with Hugo Zamorano
- Dozens gathered yesterday to share their experiences with police and ideas for change at a public listening event held by the Nebraska Legislature’s Judiciary Committee. Talks in Lincoln begin today.
- A veteran federal prosecutor will lead the grand jury investigation into James Scurlock’s death.
- One Omaha policer officer spoke with KETV about the challenges he faces as both a member of law enforcement and a black man.
- Despite declining case rates, experts urge Nebraskans not to let up social distancing and other health measures.
- The first cases of a child inflammatory condition possibly related to COVID-19 have arrived in Omaha.
- An official with UNMC said Nebraska is far from controlling its spread of the coronavirus and in fact the state is one of the hardest hit in the nation.
- Millard Public Schools and Omaha Public Schools floated possible ideas for their fall semesters, including masks and some amount of distance learning. MPS has already bought 60,000 masks, enough for every teacher and child to have two.
- Harsh winds, flash flooding and possible power outages are in the forecast today as big storms move across the state.
- A former state senator will serve on the board of trustees that oversees the OPS pension fund.
- The Omaha City Council will vote on allowing rentable motorized scooters in the city as well as a Hate Intimidation ordinance.
- Pride in Benson has taken on an even more inclusive effort this year as the celebration for hard-fought rights seems a little more present than it has before.
- The Charles Drew Health Center said the thousands who’ve gathered for protests can get tested for COVID-19 at its facility, whether they’re showing symptoms or not.
- An experimental drug as well as plasma treatment led to fast recoveries for many COVID-19 patients in Grand Island.
- A judge denied ACLU class-action status of a lawsuit that would force the federal government to order the state to improve conditions inside its overcrowded prisons.
- Callers to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ radio show complained about continued restrictions on gatherings.
Floyd, Whose Death Ignited a Movement, Will Be Buried Today
- Thousands of mourners paid respects to George Floyd at a public viewing in his native Houston yesterday. A livestreamed private funeral will be held today.
Texas Reports Record-Breaking COVID-19 Cases after Reopening
- The Lone Star State topped its previous record for infections set back in May even as the governor looks to reopen more businesses and double the capacity of others.
- The tech giant has shared its support for police reform and the Black Lives Matter movement, but people say internal company polices perpetuate a status quo that harms people of color.
Brazil Pulls Public COVID-19 Data
- With one of the highest coronavirus death tolls in the world, Brazil’s health ministry suddenly pulled its website Friday. It reappeared Saturday, but cumulative, historic data had been scrubbed.
