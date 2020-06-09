Prosecutor in Scurlock Case, Listening Sessions Continue, Big Storms Forecasted and More Top Local News for Tuesday, June 9

Tuesday, June 9 • 9 Days Under New DHM • At Least 21 Days to Go

A Time to Heal with Hugo Zamorano

Isolation is nothing new for this South Omaha artist

Good morning, Today we have stories about the veteran federal prosecutor selected to oversee the investigation into the death of James Scurlock, state lawmakers hearing from citizens about police reform and big storms potentially on the forecast for eastern Nebraska today.

Your Top Local Stories