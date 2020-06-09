Prosecutor in Scurlock Case, Listening Sessions Continue, Big Storms Forecasted and More Top Local News for Tuesday, June 9

Tuesday, June 9 • 9 Days Under New DHM • At Least 21 Days to Go

A Time to Heal with Hugo Zamorano

Isolation is nothing new for this South Omaha artist

Today we have stories about the veteran federal prosecutor selected to oversee the investigation into the death of James Scurlock, state lawmakers hearing from citizens about police reform and big storms potentially on the forecast for eastern Nebraska today.

Your Top Local Stories

In Omaha

Around the State

What’s Happening In The United States?

Floyd, Whose Death Ignited a Movement, Will Be Buried Today

  • Thousands of mourners paid respects to George Floyd at a public viewing in his native Houston yesterday. A livestreamed private funeral will be held today.

Texas Reports Record-Breaking COVID-19 Cases after Reopening

  • The Lone Star State topped its previous record for infections set back in May even as the governor looks to reopen more businesses and double the capacity of others.

Amazon Facing Criticism for Differing Approaches to Race

  • The tech giant has shared its support for police reform and the Black Lives Matter movement, but people say internal company polices perpetuate a status quo that harms people of color.

What’s Happening Across The World?

Brazil Pulls Public COVID-19 Data

  • With one of the highest coronavirus death tolls in the world, Brazil’s health ministry suddenly pulled its website Friday. It reappeared Saturday, but cumulative, historic data had been scrubbed.

