Policing the Police, City Council Rejects Amendment, More Cases in Schools and More Top Local News for Wednesday, August 19

8/18/20 • Day 58 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
Who Polices the Police? In Omaha, Citizens Have Little Power
Very few officers are punished due to citizen complaints, which are investigated by police. Critics say the people of Omaha need a stronger citizen oversight board. Its current version has seen six cases in the past two years.
Good morning,
- The Omaha City Council did not pass a budget amendment that would have divested $2 million from the police. It did pass an amendment to fund the same community programs with $1.8 million from the city’s cash reserves.
- Protesters have renewed calls to defund the police following the Omaha City Council’s decision.
- Mayor Jean Stothert said she’ll veto the council’s decision as taking money from the city’s cash reserve would be “reckless.”
- A group of parents are pooling their resources to act as ad-hoc teachers and give their kids the best education possible.
- Omaha Public Schools’ first day back was rocky for some, but others were able to connect easily.
- Millard, Gretna and Ralston schools all reported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
- A new live-in mental health and substance abuse treatment facility is being considered for North Omaha.
- Omaha officials say they expect to see $30 million in police and fire costs covered by CARES Act money, following updated state rules.
- Charges have been filed against 30 of the 120 protesters arrested on July 25.
- Omaha’s rent assistance program, which started earlier this month, has approved about 10% of the people who’ve applied for help.
- A spike in crime has the Omaha Police Department worried. Omaha City Council member Ben Gray said his district, North Omaha, is in the midst of a gang war that requires all hands on deck.
- The end of another protection against evictions means that September could leave even more people losing their homes.
- Mailboxes set for removal in Lincoln will now stay.
- As the issue of human trafficking receives more attention nationwide, advocates in Nebraska are trying to paint a local picture of the issue.
The Omaha Reader
