Policing the Police, City Council Rejects Amendment, More Cases in Schools and More Top Local News for Wednesday, August 19

Posted on by Chris Bowling

8/18/20 • Day 58 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000025962503_zc_v3_1597845509888_7mqszse6fau_(1).jpeg

Who Polices the Police? In Omaha, Citizens Have Little Power

Advertisement

Very few officers are punished due to citizen complaints, which are investigated by police. Critics say the people of Omaha need a stronger citizen oversight board. Its current version has seen six cases in the past two years.

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000025962503_zc_v3_1597845509981_8.19.20_newsletter_stat_banner.jpg

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning,

Advertisement

Today we have stories about who polices the police, the Omaha City Council rejecting a budget amendment that would have divested money from the police and more COVID-19 cases popping up in schools as the academic year gets underway.

Your Top Local Stories

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000025962503_zc_v3_1597845510088_8.19.20.png

In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000025962503_zc_v3_1597845509812_vdx5hpqhxfk.jpeg

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Crum Cakes Bakery

When searching for a cake that is as delicious as it is beautiful, visit Crum Cakes Bakery. From custom celebratory cakes to grab-and-go brownie pans, each dish is thoughtfully prepared and decadently decorated.

Daily Comic

Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com

The Omaha Reader

4734 S 27th St #1

Omaha, NE 68107

Category: News

Leave a Reply