Policing the Police, City Council Rejects Amendment, More Cases in Schools and More Top Local News for Wednesday, August 19

8/18/20 • Day 58 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Who Polices the Police? In Omaha, Citizens Have Little Power

Very few officers are punished due to citizen complaints, which are investigated by police. Critics say the people of Omaha need a stronger citizen oversight board. Its current version has seen six cases in the past two years.

Good morning, Today we have stories about who polices the police, the Omaha City Council rejecting a budget amendment that would have divested money from the police and more COVID-19 cases popping up in schools as the academic year gets underway.

