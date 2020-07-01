Remembering James Scurlock, Douglas County Relief, Hispanic People 60% of Cases 11% of Population and more Top Local News for Wednesday, July 1

Posted on by Chris Bowling

7/1/20 • Day 10 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024681008_zc_v3_img_2936.jpg

County Board Debates Rent Assistance, Earmarks Utility Funds

Tensions flared as commissioners clashed on how to dole out funds as well as whether to increase the allotment for rent assistance from $10 million to $35 million. They also earmarked $4 million toward utility assistance as MUD and OPPD plan to end moratoriums on service disconnects.

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024648004_zc_v5_6.30_newsletter_stat_banner.jpg

Good morning,
Today we have stories about a vigil and call to action one month after a white bar owner killed James Scurlock, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners debating rent assistance while allocating $4 million toward utility assistance and new state data showing that Hispanic Nebraskans test positive for COVID-19 at rates nearly six times their share of the population.

Your Top Local Stories

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024681008_zc_v3_7.1_covidmap1.png
Check out an interactive version of this map on our website. 
In Omaha

Around the State

Daily Comic

