Remembering James Scurlock, Douglas County Relief, Hispanic People 60% of Cases 11% of Population and more Top Local News for Wednesday, July 1

County Board Debates Rent Assistance, Earmarks Utility Funds

Tensions flared as commissioners clashed on how to dole out funds as well as whether to increase the allotment for rent assistance from $10 million to $35 million. They also earmarked $4 million toward utility assistance as MUD and OPPD plan to end moratoriums on service disconnects.

Good morning, Today we have stories about a vigil and call to action one month after a white bar owner killed James Scurlock, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners debating rent assistance while allocating $4 million toward utility assistance and new state data showing that Hispanic Nebraskans test positive for COVID-19 at rates nearly six times their share of the population.

