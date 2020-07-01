Remembering James Scurlock, Douglas County Relief, Hispanic People 60% of Cases 11% of Population and more Top Local News for Wednesday, July 1

7/1/20 • Day 10 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook
County Board Debates Rent Assistance, Earmarks Utility Funds
Advertisement
Tensions flared as commissioners clashed on how to dole out funds as well as whether to increase the allotment for rent assistance from $10 million to $35 million. They also earmarked $4 million toward utility assistance as MUD and OPPD plan to end moratoriums on service disconnects.
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
Your Top Local Stories
- More than 100 people gathered for a sit-in to remember James Scurlock a month after his death and call for change.
- The family members of the four Gretna teenagers killed in a crash last year have filed a tort claim against Sarpy County, alleging the road’s poor design and decision made by the county led to their daughters’ deaths.
- Several people gathered outside the mayor’s office, demanding to speak with her about James Scurlock.
- The county board voted unanimously to create a board that would look at diversity, inclusivity and equity in county government including creating positions and reviewing hirings and promotions.
- Overnight thunderstorms gave way to hot and muggy conditions that will likely persist through the weekend.
- About 5,000 people lost power due to the storms.
- Omahans can access five metro pools opening this summer, the operation of which was paid for by private donors.
- Millard Public Schools and Elkhorn Public Schools announced they would open for all students this fall. MPS has bought two masks for each student and staff member while EPS asked students and staff to wear masks “when reasonable and appropriate.”
- Papillion La Vista Public Schools plans on allowing kids to return on time but are still ironing out the details on masks and sanitization standards.
- Ralston is set to announce big investments to its downtown center at 72nd Street.
- In high demand and low supply: shopping for an above-ground pool to beat the heat and quarantine has become a challenge for some.
- Rev. Val Peter, a longtime Boys Town leader, has died.
- A racial slur and swastika were spraypainted into the grass at Lake Zorinsky.
Around the State
Advertisement
- New state data shows that while Hispanics make up 11.2% of the population, they make up about 60% of COVID-19 cases.
- Unlike many across the country, the Nebraska State Fair will go on. However, there will be big changes.
- Getting to 90,000 fans: Health experts say if things don’t change, spectators shouldn’t pack Memorial Stadium this fall. University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said there’s still work to be done.
- A UNMC expert wants people to keep social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding areas with easy transmission or else the state may have to roll back recent reopenings.
- Nebraska Game and Parks is opening several pools and outdoor activity areas.
- Advocates called for the state to use its $80 million “rainy day” fund to help struggling children and parents weather the continued effects of the pandemic.
- Sen. Ben Sasse has demanded an investigation about Russian bounties placed on U.S. soldiers.
- An SUV carrying Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds hit a Black Lives Matter protester out of about a dozen people gathering to block the car from leaving an event the governor had attended. The protester said he believes it was intentional.
- The Nebraska Legislature is set to resume in about a month and some hope a bill banning discrimination against natural hair will pique people’s interests.
- Medical marijuana petitioners turn in their sheets tomorrow, hoping to get 121,669 signatures, and a certain percentage of people in each county, to get the issue on the ballot.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Recommended Reading
Daily Comic
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1