Dismantle the System, PPP Bailouts and Donations, COVID-19 Supply Shortages and more Top Local News for Wednesday, July 8

Posted on by Chris Bowling

7/8/20 • Day 17 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends



Dismantle the Political Empire

“The system can be changed. The system must be changed,” Morgann Freeman writes.

Good morning,
Today we have stories about one plan to defund and reallocate city funds, how businesses in Omaha asked for bailouts but continued donating to political causes and supply shortages hampering the public’s access to tests and contact tracers’ abilities to track the virus.

Your Top Local Stories

Check out an interactive version of this map on our website. 
In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Keep it Local

Lincoln author Ted Genoways is a writer for The New Republic and Mother Jones, and has written a number of books, including “This Blessed Earth,” in which he spent a year with an Iowan farm family. It was chosen as the 2019 One Book Nebraska by the Nebraska Center For the Book. Still, Gov Pete Ricketts refused to read it. Check it out.

Daily Comic

