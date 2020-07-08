Dismantle the System, PPP Bailouts and Donations, COVID-19 Supply Shortages and more Top Local News for Wednesday, July 8

7/8/20 • Day 17 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
"The system can be changed. The system must be changed," Morgann Freeman writes.
Today we have stories about one plan to defund and reallocate city funds, how businesses in Omaha asked for bailouts but continued donating to political causes and supply shortages hampering the public’s access to tests and contact tracers’ abilities to track the virus.
In Omaha
- New data from the Payment Protection Program shows that while some businesses asked for big bailouts, they still had funds to donate to political causes.
- The Omaha Police Department added temporary members to its gang unit after a weekend of shootings.
- The family of one man who died from a gunshot wound over the Fourth of July weekend says they want justice.
- The new University of Nebraska Medical Center Director of Inclusion is entering her position at a critical time and says she’s ready for the opportunity.
- Payment Protection Program data shows Nebraska was a top earner but a lot of the money and big loans didn’t go to small businesses.
- Marks in Dundee announced it would close its restaurant and instead offer speciality foods. The restaurant’s owner, Mark Pluhacek, said he was uncomfortable reopening as the virus continues to rage.
- Omaha’s National Night Out, an annual event meant to promote neighborhood unity and reduce crime, is postponed until October.
- The Omaha Marathon is slated to go on as planned in September.
- A new COVID-19 testing site has opened near Crossroads Mall.
- Testing turnaround times are slowing down contact tracers’ ability to track and report on the virus.
- Millard Public School teachers, parents and students all say the district’s back-to-school plan caught them off guard.
- Creighton University is finalizing it’s back-to-school plan.
- Can your boss make you wear a mask? One employment attorney said yes.
- Though data about Payment Protection Program loans is incomplete, it shows a disparity between how much the government gifted white-owned and minority-owned businesses.
- Many participated in Black Out Tuesday, funneling money toward black-owned business.
- After Omaha enacted an emergency to quell protests, other cities in the metro are looking at how they can enact similar declarations.
- New public art in Benson displays messages calling people to action.
- Protests outside Don Kleine’s house will end on July 11 after more than a month.
- Kros Strain is joining other breweries nationwide, branding their beer with “Black is Beautiful” slogans and raising money for The Freedom Fund.
Around the State
- In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds says cities and counties can’t require people to wear masks.
- New guidelines state international students either need to attend in-person classes or get out of the country. With schools opening in Nebraska, the threat of deportation may be slightly muted.
- Surges in COVID-19 cases nationwide are leading to supply shortages and delayed results in Nebraska.
- An Omaha-based company agreed to pay out $827,500 after allegedly releasing high amounts of waste into the treatment system at its David City location where it processes 1.2 million eggs a day.
- University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green says the state’s largest university needs to take a deeper look at racism and equity.
- Lincoln police arrested a man who sold undercover officers heroin 14 different times.
- Schools in the University of Nebraska system are moving to a mobile ticketing platform.
- Changes to unemployment benefits will come to Nebraska on Monday.
Lincoln author Ted Genoways is a writer for The New Republic and Mother Jones, and has written a number of books, including “This Blessed Earth,” in which he spent a year with an Iowan farm family. It was chosen as the 2019 One Book Nebraska by the Nebraska Center For the Book. Still, Gov Pete Ricketts refused to read it. Check it out.
