DACA Future, City Hate Crime Ordinance, Committee Pledges More Than Words and More Top Local News for Wednesday, June 10

DACA Uncertainty Puts Dreamers Fate in Jeopardy
With the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is on the table, The Supreme Court has the power to eradicate or keep alive the program alive that, since being created back in 2012, has helped more than 800,000 immigrants get a job.
Your Top Local Stories
- Omahans who use hateful speech in connection with a crime against someone in a protected class can now be charged with a separate municipal offense under an ordinance approved Tuesday by the City Council.
- Rules of the road for riding electric scooters in Omaha are now mostly set, but City Council members on Tuesday weren’t ready to give companies the green light to put scooters back on the streets.
- Douglas County government will ultimately get $166 million in federal coronavirus aid as part of the CARES Act.
- The city had to resort to filtering thousands of emails being sent to Omaha city council members and Mayor Jean Stothert as the national push to defund police departments became local.
- Many will be checking around their homes for storm damage this morning after a night of high winds and harsh rain.
- Douglas County would spend $65 million in federal coronavirus relief aid on its buildings and programs, including improvements to the health center and jail, while distributing just $25 million to the City of Omaha, under a proposal presented Tuesday to the County Board.
- Council Bluffs reported 3.34 inches of rain as of 7 a.m. Wednesday and Omaha’s Eppley Airfield reported 1.3 inches as a storm passed through the metro area.
Around the State
- The Lincoln Police Department on Tuesday identified its first confirmed case of COVID-19. A police officer has tested positive, authorities said.
- In the week of June 8th, new coronavirus testing locations have expanded in Nebraska.
- State senators pledged action, and not just words, after hearing complaints from more than 180 people over two days about racial inequality in Nebraska and injustice at the hands of law enforcement.
- The Nebraska prison system will offer coronavirus testing to all inmates, the director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a statement late Tuesday.
- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will begin allowing some overnight lodging in park cabins on June 18.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
State by State Resources
What’s Happening In The United States?
What Does It Mean to Defund the Police or Disband the Police?
- Police reform has become a central demand emanating from ongoing protests against police brutality and racial injustice sparked by the death of George Floyd.
A Texas Showdown: How Biden Could Take the Lone Star State
- Five months before the general election, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president was in Texas this week, his first visit outside his hometown region since the coronavirus forced people to hunker down indoors.
Racism Definition: Merriam-Webster to Make Update after Request
- The American dictionary Merriam-Webster is to change its definition of the word racism after receiving an email from a young black woman.
What’s Happening Across The World?
Mumbai Overtakes Wuhan Peak as India COVID-19 Cases Spike
- India’s financial capital, Mumbai, has recorded 51,000 cases of COVID-19, taking it past the peak in Wuhan, where the virus first emerged.
