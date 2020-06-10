DACA Future, City Hate Crime Ordinance, Committee Pledges More Than Words and More Top Local News for Wednesday, June 10

Wednesday, June 10 • 10 Days Under New DHM • At Least 20 Days to Go

DACA Uncertainty Puts Dreamers Fate in Jeopardy

With the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is on the table, The Supreme Court has the power to eradicate or keep alive the program alive that, since being created back in 2012, has helped more than 800,000 immigrants get a job.

Good morning, Today we have stories about the Omaha City Council passing legislation to expand the definition of a hate crime in the city, the national push to defund police departments arrives in Omaha and the Nebraska Legislature Judicial Committee pledge action, not just words, in future reform.

Your Top Local Stories