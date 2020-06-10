DACA Future, City Hate Crime Ordinance, Committee Pledges More Than Words and More Top Local News for Wednesday, June 10

Posted on by Chris Bowling

Wednesday, June 10 • 10 Days Under New DHM • At Least 20 Days to Go

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024067010_zc_v6_daca1_1_768x512.jpg

DACA Uncertainty Puts Dreamers Fate in Jeopardy

With the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is on the table, The Supreme Court has the power to eradicate or keep alive the program alive that, since being created back in 2012, has helped more than 800,000 immigrants get a job.

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024067010_zc_v5_6.10_newsletter_stat_banner.jpg

Good morning,
Today we have stories about the Omaha City Council passing legislation to expand the definition of a hate crime in the city, the national push to defund police departments arrives in Omaha and the Nebraska Legislature Judicial Committee pledge action, not just words, in future reform.

Your Top Local Stories

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024067010_zc_v5_6.10_covidmap1.png
In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

State by State Resources

This Billboard article includes a variety of organizations that artists can turn to for support.

What’s Happening In The United States?

What Does It Mean to Defund the Police or Disband the Police?

  • Police reform has become a central demand emanating from ongoing protests against police brutality and racial injustice sparked by the death of George Floyd.

A Texas Showdown: How Biden Could Take the Lone Star State

  • Five months before the general election, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president was in Texas this week, his first visit outside his hometown region since the coronavirus forced people to hunker down indoors.

Racism Definition: Merriam-Webster to Make Update after Request

  • The American dictionary Merriam-Webster is to change its definition of the word racism after receiving an email from a young black woman.

What’s Happening Across The World?

Mumbai Overtakes Wuhan Peak as India COVID-19 Cases Spike

  • India’s financial capital, Mumbai, has recorded 51,000 cases of COVID-19, taking it past the peak in Wuhan, where the virus first emerged.

