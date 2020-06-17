Janicek Called to Exit, County Board Enlists CARES Help, UNMC Doctors Warn of Increased Infections and More Top Local News for Wednesday, June 17

Wednesday, June 17 • 17 Days Under New DHM • At Least 13 Days to Go
Life is not great right now. That’s why it’s important to make mindful moments for yourself and summer is the perfect time to do that. Here are some tips on getting outside, doing some socially distanced activities and finding some calm.
Your Top Local Stories
- Nebraska Democrats called for Chris Janicek to exit the race for U.S. Senate after he sent sexually inappropriate messages directed at a female staffer in a staff group chat. Janicek talked to Fox 42 about his decision to stay in the race.
- The Douglas County Board appointed business consulting firm Deloitte to manage the $166 million the county received from the CARES Act. The vote for the London-based firm, which has an office in Omaha, did not come without serious infighting between commissioners.
- The Omaha City Council nixed the return of motorized, rentable scooters, citing safety concerns and lacking city infrastructure, notably bike lanes as people would not be allowed to ride the scooters on sidewalks.
- The search continues for an 8-year-old Omaha girl swept away by the Platte River last week. Authorities are now looking for the owner of a black dog she had played with.
- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking suggestions on changes for Omaha’s public lakes.
- Mayor Jean Stothert said she tested negative for COVID-19 after a protester outside City Hall spat on her last week.
- Douglas County has reported its second case of MIS-C, an inflammatory condition in children believed to be associated with COVID-19.
- RV sales are growing as people look for socially distanced summertime activities.
- Five people were hospitalized last night after a shooting and car crash on 52nd Street and Ames Avenue.
Around the State
- Investors are suing the Utah companies at the head of TestNebraska and similar programs nationwide. They allege the companies lied about the accuracy of the test to boost stock prices.
- Tax credits that provided aid to some struggling economically during the pandemic could end up costing the state $250 million in tax revenue.
- Even as businesses reopen and Gov. Pete Ricketts pines for a full Memorial Stadium come fall, experts say we’re nowhere near through the first wave and that transmission is not under control.
- Husker football players are back at practice, but Scott Frost has more than an upcoming season on his mind as he continues contemplating race relations and COVID-19.
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she will sign an executive order to restore voting rights to felons.
- A group is collecting signatures to get casino gambling on the Nebraska ballot.
Daily Comic
