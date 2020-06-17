Janicek Called to Exit, County Board Enlists CARES Help, UNMC Doctors Warn of Increased Infections and More Top Local News for Wednesday, June 17

Wednesday, June 17 • 17 Days Under New DHM • At Least 13 Days to Go

Summer Help is Here

Life is not great right now. That’s why it’s important to make mindful moments for yourself and summer is the perfect time to do that. Here are some tips on getting outside, doing some socially distanced activities and finding some calm.

Good morning, Today we have stories about Nebraska Democrats calling for Chris Janicek to exit the race for U.S. Senate, the Douglas County Board appointing a firm to handle the $166 million it received in CARES Act money and UNMC experts continuing to remind people the state is hardly through its first wave of infections, even as Nebraska inches toward a nearly full reopening next week.

