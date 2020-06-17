Janicek Called to Exit, County Board Enlists CARES Help, UNMC Doctors Warn of Increased Infections and More Top Local News for Wednesday, June 17

Posted on by Chris Bowling

Wednesday, June 17 • 17 Days Under New DHM • At Least 13 Days to Go

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024206004_zc_v5_qfhmriun9g0_(1).jpeg

Summer Help is Here

Advertisement

Life is not great right now. That’s why it’s important to make mindful moments for yourself and summer is the perfect time to do that. Here are some tips on getting outside, doing some socially distanced activities and finding some calm.

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024206004_zc_v5_6.17_newsletter_stat_banner.jpg

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning,
Today we have stories about Nebraska Democrats calling for Chris Janicek to exit the race for U.S. Senate, the Douglas County Board appointing a firm to handle the $166 million it received in CARES Act money and UNMC experts continuing to remind people the state is hardly through its first wave of infections, even as Nebraska inches toward a nearly full reopening next week.

Your Top Local Stories

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024206004_zc_v5_6.17_covidmap1.png
Check out an interactive version of this map on our website. 
In Omaha

Around the State

Advertisement

What to do during quarantine?

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024206004_zc_v5_rhrn.jpg

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Photographers and Videographers Josh Foo and Lauren Abell

The two have been working on an ongoing project documenting the ways COVID-19 is affecting Omaha restaurants called “Right Here Right Now.” You can see this hauntingly beautiful video and photography work on Facebook and Joshuafoo.com. The two have interviewed everyone from servers and baristas to the most important restaurateurs in Omaha.

Daily Comic

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000024206004_zc_v5_tr_c200603.jpg

Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com

The Omaha Reader

4734 S 27th St #1

Omaha, NE 68107

Category: News

Leave a Reply