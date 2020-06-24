County CARES Funds, Burke High Reckoning, Racist Incident at Oriental Trading Company and More Top Local News for Wednesday, June 24

6/24/20 • Day 3 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

How long it will take to restore the state to full employment is anyone’s guess. However, there’s a good chance many workers won’t be able to return to the same job.

Good morning, Today we have stories about the Douglas County Board of Commissioners allotting CARES Act funds toward COVID-19 response, Burke High School graduates addressing their school’s racist namesake and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office investigating an incident where one employee left a noose on the chair of another at Oriental Trading Company.

