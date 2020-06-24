County CARES Funds, Burke High Reckoning, Racist Incident at Oriental Trading Company and More Top Local News for Wednesday, June 24

Posted on by Chris Bowling

6/24/20 • Day 3 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

The Future of Work

How long it will take to restore the state to full employment is anyone’s guess. However, there’s a good chance many workers won’t be able to return to the same job.

Good morning,
Today we have stories about the Douglas County Board of Commissioners allotting CARES Act funds toward COVID-19 response, Burke High School graduates addressing their school’s racist namesake and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office investigating an incident where one employee left a noose on the chair of another at Oriental Trading Company.

Your Top Local Stories

In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Check Out Books From OPL or Buy From The Bookworm

Head to the eBook section of the Omaha Public Library to check stuff out online.  Give Bookworm a call (402-392-2877) to have books shipped or pick them up curbside. Audiobook lovers can use Libro.fm, an app that shares a small portion of the proceeds with the store. Special offers if you use the code SHOPBOOKSTORESNOW.

Daily Comic

