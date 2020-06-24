County CARES Funds, Burke High Reckoning, Racist Incident at Oriental Trading Company and More Top Local News for Wednesday, June 24

6/24/20 • Day 3 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
How long it will take to restore the state to full employment is anyone’s guess. However, there’s a good chance many workers won’t be able to return to the same job.
Your Top Local Stories
- Burke High School graduates are looking to rename their alma mater and get rid of its namesake, Harry A. Burke, who once fought against integration in schools.
- The Douglas County Board of Commissioners allocated $41.6 million of its CARES Act funds to address the effects of COVID-19. That money went toward a mass vaccination program, rental assistance and other causes.
- The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at Oriental Trading Company where one employee left a noose on his colleague’s chair. The employee was also fired after an internal investigation.
- The Henry Doorly Zoo reopens its desert dome and aquarium today.
- An Omaha man swindled money from Medicare recipients with pizza and ice cream. Yesterday a judge found him guilty of fraud.
- Omaha police have started a fireworks hotline as they prepare for a busy Fourth of July.
- Bars and restaurants continue to fill up with a mix of masked and unmasked patrons despite the ongoing pandemic.
- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said Council Bluffs can release up to 200,000 gallons of untreated wastewater into the Missouri River, just north of Dodge Park.
- Immigration officials said they can’t celebrate the Supreme Court win for DACA for too long. Now comes the state-level battle for protections as well as the overarching goal of providing DACA recipients a path to citizenship.
- Following renovations, the 100-seat Benson Theatre is returning soon with capacities for music shows, stand-up comedy and movie screenings.
Around the State
- College baseball faces a potential reckoning following COVID-19. Right now, coaches are trying to figure out how the game can innovate and survive.
- Lincoln’s Pershing Center once housed large events near downtown Lincoln. Now the dormant building may be torn down and replaced with affordable housing and a library, part of a $54 million project that awaits the Lincoln City Council’s approval.
- To combat coronavirus-related revenue losses, the state is raising its gas tax to an all-time high 33.2 cents per gallon.
- Nebraska’s State Education Association began “Equity Starts With Education,” a program to address diversity in their own ranks as well as how teachers talk to kids about racism.
- The Lincoln Police Department announced it would review its use of force policy following the brutalization of some protesters.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Check Out Books From OPL or Buy From The Bookworm
Daily Comic
