Art Review: Got You Covered, Millard Public Schools Superintendent Tests Positive for COVID-19, ACLU Drops Prison Overcrowding Lawsuit and More Local News for Wednesday, Dec. 2

12/02/20 • Day 80 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Aiming to deconstruct violence and oppression in our current political and social situation through the intersection of surveillance, weaponry and consumerism, Lincoln-based artist couple Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez and Charley Friedman present new work at The Garden of the Zodiac Gallery. Titled after the infamously designed prison, Panopticon, which continues through Feb. 7, considers how citizens of the United States regulate their own lives in the face of constant surveillance and threat of death by firearm. They successfully accomplish this through a combination of wall and floor sculpture.
- Millard Public Schools Superintendent Jim Sutfin announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
- The Bellevue City Council voted to approve a resolution that urges citizens to wear masks in public.
- Offutt Air Force Base is the home of a new U.S. Marine Corps command whose members are focused on future combat in space.
- Twelve inmates at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections have tested positive for COVID-19.
- A Nebraska man was sentenced to 11 years in prison in a meth trafficking case.
- Attorneys for the ACLU of Nebraska and the state filed a joint motion to dismiss a federal lawsuit over prison overcrowding.
- Nebraska hospitals say the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine may be just weeks away.
The silky smooth vocals of Omaha’s first lady of song and theater, Camille Metoyer Moten, help complete the sound of the holidays around here. She headlines a series of live, in-person concerts at the scene of some of her greatest stage triumphs, the Omaha Community Playhouse, performing sacred and secular Christmas music. Strict safety measures will be observed. For tickets, call 402-553-0800 or visit www.omahaplayhouse.com.
