Art Review: Got You Covered, Millard Public Schools Superintendent Tests Positive for COVID-19, ACLU Drops Prison Overcrowding Lawsuit and More Local News for Wednesday, Dec. 2

12/02/20 • Day 80 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Aiming to deconstruct violence and oppression in our current political and social situation through the intersection of surveillance, weaponry and consumerism, Lincoln-based artist couple Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez and Charley Friedman present new work at The Garden of the Zodiac Gallery. Titled after the infamously designed prison, Panopticon, which continues through Feb. 7, considers how citizens of the United States regulate their own lives in the face of constant surveillance and threat of death by firearm. They successfully accomplish this through a combination of wall and floor sculpture.

Top Local Stories Good morning, Today we have stories about Millard Public Schools Superintendent Jim Sutfin testing positive for COVID-19, Bellevue City Council’s approval of a mask resolution and the ACLU of Nebraska’s dismissal of a federal lawsuit over overcrowded Nebraska prisons. In Omaha Millard Public Schools Superintendent Jim Sutfin announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bellevue City Council voted to approve a resolution that urges citizens to wear masks in public.

Offutt Air Force Base is the home of a new U.S. Marine Corps command whose members are focused on future combat in space. Around the State

Twelve inmates at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections have tested positive for COVID-19.

A Nebraska man was sentenced to 11 years in prison in a meth trafficking case.



Attorneys for the ACLU of Nebraska and the state filed a joint motion to dismiss a federal lawsuit over prison overcrowding.

Nebraska hospitals say the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine may be just weeks away. What to do during quarantine?