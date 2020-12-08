Art Review: Intimate Actions, Robbery at Dundee Bank, Douglas County Commission Struggles with COVID-19 Aid, Gov. Ricketts Urges Diligence to Slow Virus and More Local News for Tuesday, December 8

Become A Member
12/08/20 • Day 86 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
We appreciate you!
As we get ready for 2021, we’d like to hear from you on how we can improve. Take our survey and be entered to win gift certificates, memberships to The Reader and $100 cash!
The Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts offers three new solo exhibitions opening in December featuring artists Maria Antelman, Joey Fauerso and Paul Mpagi Sepuya. The exhibit, curated together under the rubric of Intimate Actions, is centered on the theme of intimacy, representations of the body and its connections to space, surroundings and relationships. Intimate Actions will first stream a virtual opening, on Thursday, December 10, from 8 to 9 p.m. at twitch.tv/bemiscenter and facebook.com/bemiscenter.
Top Local Stories
Good morning,
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
Check out the survey on our website.
- Omaha police are investigating a robbery at Dundee Bank.
- As of Dec. 7, Douglas County administrators said there is $10 million left to address challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- An explosion and resulting fire Tuesday morning leveled a house near 51st and M Streets.
- A defense attorneys in the Aubrey Trail case has the coronavirus.
- Gov. Ricketts urged diligence to slow the spread of the coronavirus and protect hospitals.
.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do:
The late Rudy Smith spent more than half a century documenting the Black experience through his award-winning photojournalism. A book of his Omaha Black community images was published shortly after his death in 2019. On Sunday Dec. 13 at 4 p.m., a one-day-only live exhibit and panel discussion of his work will contextualize the impact Smith and his work made as part of O-pa’s “Voices AMPLIFIED!” series. Links are available one week prior to the event at o-pa-.org.
Daily Comic
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1