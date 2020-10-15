Black Nebraskans Share Burden of Unemployment, Gretna High School Reports COVID-19 Outbreak, Judge Drops Child Porn Charges Against Former Principal and More Top Local News for Thursday, October 15

10/15/20 • Day 32 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
At the start of the pandemic, workers of all races lost their jobs at rates equal to their share of the population. But as the pandemic has worn on, unemployment among white, Hispanic and Asian Nebraskans has improved. For others, particularly Black Nebraskans, it’s gotten much worse.
- Gretna High School is hosting a coronavirus pop-up test site for students and staff on Thursday after more than 40 positive cases were traced to a large gathering.
- A U.S. magistrate judge dismissed the child pornography case against former Catholic school principal Marlan Burki on Wednesday.
- With Election Day just weeks away an all-out effort is in the works to quell the spread of false information on the big day.
- Three of the jurors who found Bailey Boswell guilty of first-degree murder said Thursday that the evidence against her was overwhelming.
- The number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska continued to rise at a record-setting pace this week.
- Nearly 200,000 Nebraskans have already voted in the 2020 election.
