Black Nebraskans Share Burden of Unemployment, Gretna High School Reports COVID-19 Outbreak, Judge Drops Child Porn Charges Against Former Principal and More Top Local News for Thursday, October 15

10/15/20 • Day 32 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

At the start of the pandemic, workers of all races lost their jobs at rates equal to their share of the population. But as the pandemic has worn on, unemployment among white, Hispanic and Asian Nebraskans has improved. For others, particularly Black Nebraskans, it’s gotten much worse.

Good morning, Today we have stories about a COVID-19 outbreak at Gretna High School, the dropped child porn charges against former Catholic school principal Marlan Burki and Nebraska’s record-setting pace of COVID-19 cases.

Top Local Stories

