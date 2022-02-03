Fresh ‘Insight’

Artist Shawnequa Linder’s work invites close visual analysis — she is forever experimenting with new processes. And she does not limit herself in any way.

Linder reveals her changing perspective in a
University of Nebraska at Omaha exhibition.

*Be sure to review the gallery's COVID-19 guidelines
of this page), which include masking and physical distancing.

Follow the lead of today’s news and treat your faithful, furry companion for being such a good pup: Douglas County exceeds 1,000 deaths related to the pandemic, a public hearing on a bill promoting ballot drop-box security becomes a complaint forum about how the 2020 elections were conducted, and Roxane Gay — a bestselling author, professor and Omaha native — removes her podcast from Spotify in light of the Joe Rogan controversy.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Rank of “Google” among the most-searched terms
on the search engine Bing: 1

Source: Ahrefs (Singapore)

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require
masks, vaccination and social distancing.

  • Nationwide, hospitals are looking for nurses from other countries to quell the staffing shortage. Nebraska is no exception.
  • This is the latest on COVID-19 in Douglas County, which just exceeded 1,000 deaths related to the pandemic.
  • The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Nebraska Hospitals Association launch a plan to help overstretched hospitals.  
  • Here’s how N95 masks work, according to local experts.

Photo credit: Chris Bowling

Lead reporter Chris Bowling sits in on the City of Omaha’s Planning Board meeting. Read his story about the meeting, which cleared the way for a controversial blight designation in South Omaha, by clicking here.

