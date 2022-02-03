Fresh ‘Insight’
Artist Shawnequa Linder’s work invites close visual analysis — she is forever experimenting with new processes. And she does not limit herself in any way.
Linder reveals her changing perspective in a
University of Nebraska at Omaha exhibition.
*Be sure to review the gallery’s COVID-19 guidelines (see bottom
of this page), which include masking and physical distancing.
By Kent Behrens. Published in The Reader.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy National Doggy Date Night
Follow the lead of today’s news and treat your faithful, furry companion for being such a good pup: Douglas County exceeds 1,000 deaths related to the pandemic, a public hearing on a bill promoting ballot drop-box security becomes a complaint forum about how the 2020 elections were conducted, and Roxane Gay — a bestselling author, professor and Omaha native — removes her podcast from Spotify in light of the Joe Rogan controversy.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
Rank of “Google” among the most-searched terms
on the search engine Bing: 1
Source: Ahrefs (Singapore)
Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup
As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require
masks, vaccination and social distancing.
- Nationwide, hospitals are looking for nurses from other countries to quell the staffing shortage. Nebraska is no exception.
- This is the latest on COVID-19 in Douglas County, which just exceeded 1,000 deaths related to the pandemic.
- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Nebraska Hospitals Association launch a plan to help overstretched hospitals.
- Here’s how N95 masks work, according to local experts.
Around Omaha
- Roxane Gay — a bestselling author, professor and Omaha native — removes her podcast from Spotify in light of the Joe Rogan controversy.
- A fourth person connected to Rosewood Academy day care faces charges.
- Racial justice advocate Ja Keen Fox writes about the exclusion of Black voices in the Omaha community.
- Keep an eye out for your early voting ballot application for the gubernatorial primaries, if you signed up on the Douglas County early voting request list.
- December’s fatal Blackstone District collision does not result in motor vehicle homicide charges.
- North O organizations are awarded funding via the Nebraska Convention Center Facility Financing Assistance Act and turn back tax. Marcey Yates, founder and director of Culxr House, appreciates the financial boost but wants there to be more sustainable funding for smaller organizations.
- The View, an apartment building costing $27 million, is slated for construction northwest of 39th and Dodge streets.
- School Elections: These are the Westside school board candidates moving on to the Nebraska primary, and here are the finalists for Millard superintendent.
- In Case You Missed It: 1st Sky Omaha sits down with journalist Kietryn Zychal on her coverage of the Mondo/Ed Poindexter case.
Around Nebraska
- Check out this update from Flatwater Free Press about new partners, new hires and plans for the future.
- Latest in the Legislature: A proposal would let voters recall senators and the governor, legislators debate whether to restrict increases in school property taxes, a public hearing on a bill promoting ballot drop-box security becomes a complaint forum about how the 2020 elections were conducted, and lawmakers officially recognize survivors and descendants of the Genoa Indian School, establishing Feb. 20 as an annual remembrance day.
- Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, who’s now endorsed by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, gave himself $4.7 million of the $4.9 million he raised for his campaign last year, drawing criticism from Gov. Pete Ricketts.
- Nebraska is slated to get big money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
- The Unify Challenge seeks to bridge political and ideological divides among Nebraskans.
- Happy (Belated) Groundhog Day: Unadilla, Nebraska, is the Groundhog Capital of the state.
This Week in Your Local Government:
Bonus Edition
Lead reporter Chris Bowling sits in on the City of Omaha’s Planning Board meeting. Read his story about the meeting, which cleared the way for a controversial blight designation in South Omaha, by clicking here.
