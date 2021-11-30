Photo from unsplash.com

Good Local Journalism Has a Price Tag. And It’s Not Cheap.

Have you ever wondered what it costs to report and publish a Reader story? For most, it’s free to read. But it’s not free to produce.

That’s why on this Giving Tuesday, we’re asking you to consider supporting local journalism by becoming a Reader member today.

Harper’s Index Fact of the Day

1. Rank of New Zealand among countries best suited to survive a global societal collapse: 1

2. Of the United States: 6

Source: Aled Jones, Anglia Ruskin University (Cambridge, England)

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy National Day of Giving



Today’s news encourages everyone to celebrate generosity and give, give, give: A $105 million project will add to a downtown office complex, experts offer insight on the emerging Omicron variant as COVID-19 cases rise, and a Nebraska legislative proposal could allow legal action against abusive priests and churches.

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

With the emergence of Omicron, a new COVID-19 variant, Dr. Mark Rup, the chief of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Division of Infectious Diseases, advises Nebraskans to get vaccinated or get a booster shot if they’re eligible and wear a mask.

Still have questions about Omicron? Hear from CHI infectious disease experts.

“The number of people who they knew that we’re doing wrong, and they allowed it; they allowed it,” state Sen. Rich Pahls says. He’s proposing legislation that could allow legal action against abusive priests and churches in Nebraska.

A federal judge blocks President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for thousands of healthcare workers in 10 states — including Nebraska.

This Week in Your Local Government:

No Omaha City Council or Douglas County Board of Commissioners this week.

Catch up on last week’s meetings with Reader government reporter Anton Johnson, who live tweets meetings at @AntonIsWriting.

Reed Moore’s Things To Do: Ghostwritten Fan Fiction



The zeitgeist time capsule of modern reboots now really only needs to include Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Read why Reader film critic Ryan Syrek thinks that in his latest film review.

The Daily Funny

Click the image to see the full comic from Jen Sorensen.