Published in The Reader.
Harper’s Index Fact of the Day
1. Rank of New Zealand among countries best suited to survive a global societal collapse: 1
2. Of the United States: 6
Source: Aled Jones, Anglia Ruskin University (Cambridge, England)
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy National Day of Giving
Today’s news encourages everyone to celebrate generosity and give, give, give: A $105 million project will add to a downtown office complex, experts offer insight on the emerging Omicron variant as COVID-19 cases rise, and a Nebraska legislative proposal could allow legal action against abusive priests and churches.
Around Omaha
- A jury has ordered Children’s Hospital to pay $26.1 million for failing to treat the seizures of an infant who will now need around-the-clock medical care over her lifetime, according to the family’s attorney.
- A third business tower — stretching 17 stories, covered in glass, and costing $105 million — will add to Omaha’s downtown Central Park Plaza office complex.
- NILAH, or the Nebraska Immigration Legal Assistance Hotline, is a centralized telephone hotline that connects low-income individuals with free immigration legal services. Learn how to access help in English and Spanish.
- Today is Giving Tuesday, and SHAREOmaha.org is raising money for more than 600 local charities. Marjorie Maas, executive director of the nonprofit, explains why on KIOS-FM.
- Despite their complaints, residents in south-central Omaha say no one is taking an ongoing water-leak issue in their neighborhood seriously.
- A 78-year-old Omaha woman dies after her car is struck by a pickup truck at the intersection of 144th and Eldorado Drive on Monday.
Around Nebraska
- With the emergence of Omicron, a new COVID-19 variant, Dr. Mark Rup, the chief of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Division of Infectious Diseases, advises Nebraskans to get vaccinated or get a booster shot if they’re eligible and wear a mask.
- Still have questions about Omicron? Hear from CHI infectious disease experts.
- “The number of people who they knew that we’re doing wrong, and they allowed it; they allowed it,” state Sen. Rich Pahls says. He’s proposing legislation that could allow legal action against abusive priests and churches in Nebraska.
- A federal judge blocks President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for thousands of healthcare workers in 10 states — including Nebraska.
This Week in Your Local Government:
No Omaha City Council or Douglas County Board of Commissioners this week.
Catch up on last week’s meetings with Reader government reporter Anton Johnson, who live tweets meetings at @AntonIsWriting.
Reed Moore’s Things To Do: Ghostwritten Fan Fiction
The zeitgeist time capsule of modern reboots now really only needs to include Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Read why Reader film critic Ryan Syrek thinks that in his latest film review.
Review by Reader film critic Ryan Syrek.
The Daily Funny
Click the image to see the full comic from Jen Sorensen.