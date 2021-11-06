Pagan Athletes and the Mastery of Controlled Chaos
The Omaha noise rock duo’s debut LP drops today, Nov. 5.
Story by Sam Crisler. Published in The Reader.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy National Donut Day
Today’s news always celebrates with a baker’s dozen: The state Board of Education will look into why its attempt to develop health education standards didn’t work out, a surgeon who spreads COVID-19 misinformation renews her Nebraska medical license in a matter of mouse clicks, and an investigation of clergy sexual abuse reveals 258 victims from across Nebraska.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
- Portion of U.S. remote workers who admit to regularly streaming video while on the job: 3/10
- Percentage of total U.S. TV-watching time accounted for by Netflix: 7
- By cable or broadcast television: 62
Sources: 1. Solitaired (NYC); 2. & 3. Nielsen (NYC)
For nationwide COVID-19 case and
vaccination trends, click here.
Around Omaha
- The City of Omaha will develop a climate action plan for the metro area.
- As local children begin to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, check out this list of upcoming vaccination clinics for kids.
- UPS is hoping to hire more than 700 seasonal employees in the area.
- Read NOISE Omaha‘s deep dive into refugees’ experiences leaving Afghanistan.
- Listen to 1st Sky Omaha‘s take on local and national headlines, and its conversation with Myles A. Davis, NOISE Omaha‘s president / executive director.
Around Nebraska
- “We found the dioceses enabled clergy child sexual abuse”: An investigation of clergy sexual abuse, conducted by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, reveals 258 victims from across Nebraska.
- “Some children were probably murdered”: The known Genoa Indian School death toll is now 59, and the Genoa Indian School Reconciliation Project hopes to find some lost children’s physical remains.
- Eleven states — including Nebraska — file suit against the Biden administration’s coronavirus vaccination mandate for workers at businesses with over 100 employees.
- The Nebraska State Board of Education will look into why its attempt to develop health education standards went south.
- Dr. Lee Merritt, an orthopedic and spinal surgeon who spreads COVID-19 misinformation, renews her Nebraska medical license in a matter of mouse clicks, according to NPR.
- The Nebraska Family Alliance and Nebraska Catholic Conference are criticizing proposed discrimination-policy updates for the Nebraska State College System.
- To push back against big beef, ranchers in North Platte are developing their own plant: Sustainable Beef.
Reed Moore’s Thing To Do:
Jackson Street Redox
The inaugural exhibit of Jackson Street Pop Up opens today, Nov. 5, from 6-9 p.m.
Feature by Michael Krainak. Published in The Reader.
Find art content here, and check out local guides here. As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to shows.
The Daily Funny
Comic by Ted Rall. To see more comics, click the image.