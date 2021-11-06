The Omaha noise rock duo’s debut LP drops today, Nov. 5.



Story by Sam Crisler. Published in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy National Donut Day



Today’s news always celebrates with a baker’s dozen: The state Board of Education will look into why its attempt to develop health education standards didn’t work out, a surgeon who spreads COVID-19 misinformation renews her Nebraska medical license in a matter of mouse clicks, and an investigation of clergy sexual abuse reveals 258 victims from across Nebraska.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Portion of U.S. remote workers who admit to regularly streaming video while on the job: 3/10 Percentage of total U.S. TV-watching time accounted for by Netflix: 7 By cable or broadcast television: 62

Sources: 1. Solitaired (NYC); 2. & 3. Nielsen (NYC)

For nationwide COVID-19 case and

vaccination trends, click here .

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

Reed Moore’s Thing To Do:

Jackson Street Redox

The inaugural exhibit of Jackson Street Pop Up opens today, Nov. 5, from 6-9 p.m.

Feature by Michael Krainak. Published in The Reader.

Find art content here, and check out local guides here. As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before going to shows.

The Daily Funny

Comic by Ted Rall. To see more comics, click the image.