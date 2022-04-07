Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Today’s news: Athletes from as far as Oregon come to Omaha to work with a legendary hitting coach who’s been legally blind for the majority of his life, a bill that suggested 21 steps to quell Nebraska’s nation-leading prison overcrowding crisis is killed by a filibuster, and a filibuster also kills a bill that would ban abortions in the state should Roe v. Wade be overturned by the Supreme Court, following a Capitol Rotunda rally that features bill opponents decked out in pink.

Jared Leto Sucks on Purpose for Once

Morbius? More like “bore me/us,” am I right? “Morbius” is the most elaborate practical joke in history, and we are the butt of that joke, you and I.

Review by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture should’ve done a better job of working together to protect meatpacking workers from contracting the coronavirus, according to a government watchdog group. Here’s a refresher on the fight for safe meatpacking plant COVID-19 conditions in Nebraska — where, in Jan. 2021, Gov. Pete Ricketts suggested undocumented workers wouldn’t be eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus. Also, during National Public Health Week, the Douglas County Health Department is getting ready for the possibility of another COVID-19 surge. And CNN takes a deep dive into long COVID-19, and the Biden administration’s plans for dealing with it.

By the numbers:

AROUND OMAHA

Softball and baseball players from as far away as Oregon come to Omaha to work with legendary hitting coach Mark Wetzel — who’s been legally blind for the majority of his life.

Over $600,000 in grants from First National Bank of Omaha will support affordable housing and development of small businesses in Nebraska and western Iowa, according to the Nebraska Examiner.

Six neighborhood organizations pen a letter to the Omaha Planning Department director, Omaha Planning Board, City Council and Mayor Jean Stothert, asking for accessory dwelling units (AKA “carriage houses, backyard cottages and

mother-in-law suites”) to be legalized throughout the city. Click here to read the letter.

Nebraska will get $37 million for transportation from the Biden administration,

$11 million of which will go to the Omaha area, according to Metro Transit.

According to WOWT, Chief Deputy Sheriff Wayne Hudson wants the state Democratic Party to sanction his opponent, Democrat Greg Gonzalez. Hudson alleges that Gonzalez’s campaign is spreading lies to thwart Hudson’s campaign.

AROUND NEBRASKA

FACTS OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Portion of Democrats and Republicans who

switched parties between 2016 and 2020: 1/10

Of independents who settled on a party over that same period: 1/2

Source: Landon Schnabel, Cornell University (Ithaca, N.Y.)

