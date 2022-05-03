Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters
Happy National Teacher Day
Reed Moore owes it all to Mrs. Johnson, the third-grade teacher who provided much-needed inspiration.
Today’s news: Omaha Public Schools students are slated to get a revised code of conduct, Nebraska politicians weigh in on a drafted Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, and Scott Frost receives a suspension.
Gene J. Cammarota, a Larger-Than-Life Presence, June 3, 1958 – March 2, 2022
As a professor of culinary arts, Cammarota welcomed his students at Iowa Western Community College to join him in his kitchen and expand their culinary talents.
In memoriam by Julie Mierau. Published in The Reader.
COVID-19 UPDATE
‘Rona roundup:
On a local level, here’s the latest on COVID-19 in Douglas County, where the number of coronavirus-related deaths has reached 1,112, according to KMTV. Vice President Kamala Harris tests negative for COVID-19 after six days. Taking the antiviral Paxlovid pill was part of her treatment, according to the White House. Harris’ office says she will be returning to work and will wear a mask for the next ten days.
By the numbers:
AROUND OMAHA
- On the Campaign Trail: Qualified candidates who secure 2,000 or more signatures from district voters will get their names on November’s election ballot to finish the legislative term of state Sen. Rich Pahls, who died of cancer complications at age 78. That’s according to a law passed in 2017, which has never been used. And Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb isn’t sure why there are so few early voting ballot requests — in the 2018 gubernatorial primary, voters cast 8,594 early ballots, but now the number has dropped to 4,765, according to KETV. Kleeb wonders whether it might have something to do with Sarpy County Election Commissioner Emily Ethington, appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
- “This worries me because of the disproportionate rates of discipline among our students of color, low-income students and students with learning disabilities”: A revised student code of conduct is in store for Omaha Public Schools, according to the Omaha World-Herald, and there’s concern about the changes exacerbating existing inequities. Board members give the go ahead for revisions, which include gender-neutral language, at a May 2 meeting, live tweeted by The Reader/El Perico’s Report for America Corps member, Bridget Fogarty. Don’t have World-Herald access? Read about the changes in 3 News Now.
- There could be a second Mutual of Omaha office building downtown in the years to come, according to the Nebraska Examiner, in addition to the corporate headquarters that are slated to be constructed on the site of the current library.
- On Monday, May 2, Reed Moore reported that Earnest Jackson remains in prison even though someone else confessed to, and was acquitted of, the murder that put Jackson in prison. Click here to sign a petition to bring Jackson home.
AROUND NEBRASKA
- Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will meet with opponents of a planned housing development. The opponents say developing the site would ruin a nearby facility for indigenous sweat lodge ceremonies, as well as Wilderness Park. The mayor’s decision to meet with the group comes after opponents erected six tepees on the land.
- Husker football coach Scott Frost will serve a five-day suspension this fall, following the NCAA’s investigation into the team’s improper use of an analyst during practices.
- Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster continues to push back against allegations of sexual misconduct, this time with a statement from his personal assistant. Michelle Keithley says she was at the event where it is alleged Herbster groped legislative staffer Elizabeth Todsen and reached up the skirt of state Sen. Julie Slama. Slama’s attorneys say a deposition of Herbster is scheduled for Friday, May 6.
- Rolling Stone reports on Donald Trump’s Nebraska rally, where he forgot which candidate he’s endorsed in Ohio and bragged about his cognitive ability. Trump’s preferred candidate, Charles Herbster, is drawing national ire for comments he made at the rally about sex education.
- A drafted Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade draws input from Nebraska politicians. Gubernatorial candidates Jim Pillen, Theresa Thibodeau, Brett Lindstrom and Charles Herbster praise the opinion. State Sen. Megan Hunt, who led the filibuster to kill a possible abortion ban, weighs in. Congressional candidates Tony Vargas and Alisha Shelton pledge to protect abortion access in Congress. (Click the names to see tweets voicing their views.)
- Civic Nebraska and Nebraska Appleseed are working together on a new “equitable development scorecard” to help evaluate housing projects in Lincoln and meet the city’s affordable housing goals. The groups are hosting an event (dinner and child care provided) next week to showcase the scorecard and gather community input.
The City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, May 3, and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the City Council meeting. Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important Omaha government happenings. Tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.
FACT OF THE DAY
From Harper’s Index
Percentage decrease in spending on dental
care since the start of the pandemic: 9.5
Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis (Washington)
