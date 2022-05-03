Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Today’s news: Omaha Public Schools students are slated to get a revised code of conduct, Nebraska politicians weigh in on a drafted Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, and Scott Frost receives a suspension.

Gene J. Cammarota, a Larger-Than-Life Presence, June 3, 1958 – March 2, 2022

As a professor of culinary arts, Cammarota welcomed his students at Iowa Western Community College to join him in his kitchen and expand their culinary talents.

On a local level, here’s the latest on COVID-19 in Douglas County, where the number of coronavirus-related deaths has reached 1,112, according to KMTV. Vice President Kamala Harris tests negative for COVID-19 after six days. Taking the antiviral Paxlovid pill was part of her treatment, according to the White House. Harris’ office says she will be returning to work and will wear a mask for the next ten days.

The City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, May 3, and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the City Council meeting. Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important Omaha government happenings. Tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.

