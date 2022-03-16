Many big cities grapple with declining student enrollments. But in Omaha’s largest public school district, the racial divide between who leaves and who stays is stark. Bridget Fogarty, The Reader/El Perico‘s Report for America Corps member, writes for The Hechinger Report, a national nonprofit newsroom

covering innovation and inequality in education.



An alternate version of this story, which Reed Moore

ran on Feb. 17, is published in The Reader.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Percentage decrease between 2019 and 2020 in the value of the wellness industry: 11 Portion of U.S. adults who say their physical health is “excellent”: 1/4

Sources: Global Wellness Institute (Miami); Gallup (Washington)

Happy Vaccination Day

Agrochemical contamination in Nebraska's water might be killing children, one of USA TODAY's Women of the Year is Carmen Tapio, founder and CEO of the largest Black-owned business in Nebraska, and Lt. Gov. Mike Foley endorses GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, much to the chagrin of Gov. Pete Ricketts Foley's boss — who says Herbster would be "a terrible governor."

Bells ring 488 times at Bryan Health’s east campus — once for every COVID-19 death at Bryan.

The Douglas County Board of Health votes in opposition to taking epidemic and pandemic decision power away from Health Director Lindsay Huse, reports KETV.

You can watch the Douglas County Board of Health’s monthly meeting by clicking here.

5.8% of Douglas County residents are partially vaccinated.

For nationwide COVID-19 case

and vaccination trends, click here .

The state’s unemployment rate is the lowest in Nebraska history and is tied with Utah for lowest in the U.S.

Latest in the Legislature: More property tax relief might be added to a bill that would decrease state income taxes. The Judiciary Committee votes not to move forward three bills that would restrict or ban abortion. As lawmakers debate the budget plan, they discuss Nebraska’s prison overcrowding crisis. Nebraska plans to put aside $60 million to quell pandemic-related learning loss, according to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Photo credit: Chris Bowling

The Omaha City Council meets to approve a preliminary plat for a redevelopment at Saddle Creek Road and Pacific Street, in addition to a half-million dollar agreement with HDR Architecture to design improvements

at the new library locations.

Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

To see more daily funnies, click the image.

