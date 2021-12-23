(Originally published Dec. 21, 2021)
Last week, The Reader reported that Nebraska severed ties with child-welfare contractor Saint Francis Ministries, following prolonged controversy.
NOISE reporter Emily Chen-Newton looks further into the situation.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy National Crossword Puzzle Day
Today’s news knows people who actually use a pen to work these brain teasers: Experts recommend learning more about the Omicron variant and monoclonal antibody treatments ahead of the holidays, twenty-eight local businesses are cited on suspicion of selling alcohol to minors, according to the Omaha World-Herald, and the severe weather that stormed the north-central U.S. on Dec. 15 resulted from a serial derecho, according to National Weather Service officials, who say it’s the first ever recorded in December in the U.S.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
- Portion of adults worldwide who have experienced increased stress in the past year: 7/10
- Who describe themselves as “emotionally exhausted”: 1/2
Source: Qualtrics (Provo, Utah)
Around Omaha
- Following a series of alcohol compliance checks, twenty-eight local businesses are cited on suspicion of selling alcohol to minors, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
- TD Ameritrade Park, where the College World Series is played, has a new name: Charles Schwab Field Omaha.
- National Homeless Person’s Memorial Day is today, Dec. 21.
- In Case You Missed It: Last month, an event called “The Missing Piece” sought to raise awareness of autism among members of the North Omaha community.
Around Nebraska
- “I would go in my classes and like, half of the class would be asleep”: Take a deep dive into Nebraska students’ struggle with mental health challenges and misbehavior as pandemic learning continues.
- Severe weather that stormed the north-central U.S. on Dec. 15 resulted from a serial derecho, according to National Weather Service officials, who say it’s the first ever recorded in December in the U.S. What the heck is a derecho, you ask? Reed Moore about the wind storm here.
- The Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement for federal contractors is temporarily stopped for 10 states — including Nebraska.
- “This is the most dangerous scenario we have faced, really, since the spring of 2020”: As Nebraska hops into another holiday with COVID-19, here’s some need-to-know info about Omicron and monoclonal antibody treatments.
- There are changes on the way for the Lincoln Police Department, under the new leadership of Chief Teresa Ewins.
- An episode of the Discovery Channel show “RV There Yet?” will spotlight Nebraska state parks. Patrice McCabe, the show’s producer and host, is from Nebraska.
- In rural Nebraska, nursing home residents and their families are dealing with nursing home closures.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts asked former President Donald Trump not to endorse any gubernatorial candidate for Nebraska, according to 3 News Now.
- In Case You Missed It: Huskers’ volleyball first-year Lexi Rodriguez makes history as the 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association National Freshman of the Year, the first ever of her position to win the award.
- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s student-newspaper, The Daily Nebraskan, digs into Huskers’ volleyball season.
In Your Local Government
The Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the City Council meeting.
Reed Moore Presents a Film Review:
Is That Tingle My Spidey Sense Or Am I Just Happy to See Him?
In a year littered with sometimes violent ill-tempered ignorance at the smallest inconveniences, watching a hero in a mask learn the nobility of self-sacrifice feels something like a secular cinematic prayer, writes Reader film critic Ryan Syrek.
As COVID-19 variants spread through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated, boosted and masked before going to movies.
