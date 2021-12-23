(Originally published Dec. 21, 2021)

Last week, The Reader reported that Nebraska severed ties with child-welfare contractor Saint Francis Ministries, following prolonged controversy.

NOISE reporter Emily Chen-Newton looks further into the situation.

Originally published in NOISE. Republished in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy National Crossword Puzzle Day



Today’s news knows people who actually use a pen to work these brain teasers: Experts recommend learning more about the Omicron variant and monoclonal antibody treatments ahead of the holidays, twenty-eight local businesses are cited on suspicion of selling alcohol to minors, according to the Omaha World-Herald, and the severe weather that stormed the north-central U.S. on Dec. 15 resulted from a serial derecho, according to National Weather Service officials, who say it’s the first ever recorded in December in the U.S.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Portion of adults worldwide who have experienced increased stress in the past year: 7/10 Who describe themselves as “emotionally exhausted”: 1/2

Source: Qualtrics (Provo, Utah)

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

In Your Local Government

The Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the City Council meeting.



Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important items from today’s agendas.

Tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.

Reed Moore Presents a Film Review:

Is That Tingle My Spidey Sense Or Am I Just Happy to See Him?

In a year littered with sometimes violent ill-tempered ignorance at the smallest inconveniences, watching a hero in a mask learn the nobility of self-sacrifice feels something like a secular cinematic prayer, writes Reader film critic Ryan Syrek.

As COVID-19 variants spread through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated, boosted and masked before going to movies.

The Daily Funny

