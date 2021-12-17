(Originally published Dec. 16, 2021)

Dining Review: Gather in Omaha

Two pieces of advice kept popping up online before my visit:

1. Try the mushroom toast.
2. Visit the vertical gardens downstairs.

I did both, and I’m glad I did.

By Tamsen Butler. Published in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy National Chocolate-Covered Anything Day

Today’s news knows about all those times you’ve wondered, “What would this taste like dipped in chocolate?”: Alden Global Capital fires back at Lee Enterprises’ rejection with a lawsuit, COVID-19 hospitalizations are straining hospitals, and according to two legislative reports, state workers — not outside contractors — should manage the care of abused and neglected kids.

Harper’s Index Fact of the Day

Number of TikTok videos removed from the platform last year for violating its “minor safety” policies: 55,401,107 

Source: TikTok (Culver City, Calif.)

For nationwide COVID-19 case and vaccination trends, click here.

Around Omaha

  • Alden Global Capital responds to Lee Enterprises’ rejection with a lawsuit.
  • As COVID-19 hospitalizations rise and strain hospitals, a local doctor encourages pregnant people to get coronavirus vaccinations, and Omaha Public Schools pushes its mask requirement into the spring 2022 semester.
  • Get an inside look at the Nebraska Medicine COVID-19 Internal Care Unit.
  • Smell smoke? It’s probably due to a Kansas wildfire.
  • “The community will be safer, if we take individuals who don’t pose an imminent threat, and manage them in the community with services and resources”: Some funds from the American Rescue Plan will go toward letting judges not give bail to some individuals.
  • In Case You Missed It: The 1st Sky Omaha team sits down with state Sen. and gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood.

Around Nebraska

Reed Moore’s Presents a Film Review
Who Gives a Rat’s Asteroid

Don’t Look Up is a so-so satire that hits too close to home,
writes Reader film critic Ryan Syrek.

As COVID-19 variants spread through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before checking out shows.
The Daily Funny

Click the image to see the full Doonesbury comic by G.B. Trudeau.

