(Originally published Dec. 16, 2021)

Two pieces of advice kept popping up online before my visit:



1. Try the mushroom toast.

2. Visit the vertical gardens downstairs.



I did both, and I’m glad I did.



By Tamsen Butler. Published in The Reader.

Today’s news knows about all those times you’ve wondered, “What would this taste like dipped in chocolate?”: Alden Global Capital fires back at Lee Enterprises’ rejection with a lawsuit, COVID-19 hospitalizations are straining hospitals, and according to two legislative reports, state workers — not outside contractors — should manage the care of abused and neglected kids.

Harper’s Index Fact of the Day

Number of TikTok videos removed from the platform last year for violating its “minor safety” policies: 55,401,107

Source: TikTok (Culver City, Calif.)

Reed Moore’s Presents a Film Review:

Who Gives a Rat’s Asteroid

Don’t Look Up is a so-so satire that hits too close to home,

writes Reader film critic Ryan Syrek.

As COVID-19 variants spread through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before checking out shows.

