(Originally published Dec. 16, 2021)
Dining Review: Gather in Omaha
Two pieces of advice kept popping up online before my visit:
1. Try the mushroom toast.
2. Visit the vertical gardens downstairs.
I did both, and I’m glad I did.
By Tamsen Butler. Published in The Reader.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy National Chocolate-Covered Anything Day
Today’s news knows about all those times you’ve wondered, “What would this taste like dipped in chocolate?”: Alden Global Capital fires back at Lee Enterprises’ rejection with a lawsuit, COVID-19 hospitalizations are straining hospitals, and according to two legislative reports, state workers — not outside contractors — should manage the care of abused and neglected kids.
Harper’s Index Fact of the Day
Number of TikTok videos removed from the platform last year for violating its “minor safety” policies: 55,401,107
Source: TikTok (Culver City, Calif.)
Around Omaha
- Alden Global Capital responds to Lee Enterprises’ rejection with a lawsuit.
- As COVID-19 hospitalizations rise and strain hospitals, a local doctor encourages pregnant people to get coronavirus vaccinations, and Omaha Public Schools pushes its mask requirement into the spring 2022 semester.
- Get an inside look at the Nebraska Medicine COVID-19 Internal Care Unit.
- Smell smoke? It’s probably due to a Kansas wildfire.
- “The community will be safer, if we take individuals who don’t pose an imminent threat, and manage them in the community with services and resources”: Some funds from the American Rescue Plan will go toward letting judges not give bail to some individuals.
- In Case You Missed It: The 1st Sky Omaha team sits down with state Sen. and gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood.
Around Nebraska
- Storms slam the Midwest, but Nebraska avoids the most severe weather.
- According to two legislative reports, state workers — not outside contractors — should manage the care of abused and neglected kids. Read the reports here and here. This follows the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ announcement that Nebraska will assume responsibility for case management, which used to be under the purview of St. Francis Ministries.
- The COVID-19 vaccination requirement for health care workers is back on in many states — but not Nebraska.
- Mike Hilgers, the Republican who serves as speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, will run for state attorney general.
- Federal prosecutors accuse indicted GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s lawyers of smearing a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent’s reputation.
- The state Department of Revenue collects $546 million in net tax receipts, which is higher than predicted.
- Mountain lions are seen in Norfolk and east of Lincoln.
Reed Moore’s Presents a Film Review:
Who Gives a Rat’s Asteroid
Don’t Look Up is a so-so satire that hits too close to home,
writes Reader film critic Ryan Syrek.
As COVID-19 variants spread through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before checking out shows.
The Daily Funny
Click the image to see the full Doonesbury comic by G.B. Trudeau.