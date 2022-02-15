Belfast is a reminder Ireland did extremist religious strife before it was cool.

Today’s news reminds us that being single doesn’t mean being alone: Citizens protest in the Capitol about the slow-moving cleanup of toxic grain piles at the infamous Mead AltEn plant, a local woman might face criminal charges after giving birth to a boy outdoors in 15-degree weather, and COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are trending downward — but state health care leaders say hospitals are still spread thin.

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require

masks, vaccination and social distancing.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are trending downward, but hospitals are still spread thin, according to state health care leaders.

Here is a list of N95 masks approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

Around Omaha

In an opinion piece for NOISE, writer, artist and lifelong Omaha resident Michaela Wolf asks, “Why were early decisions about the relocation of W. Dale Clark library and development of the property made behind closed doors?”

The president and CEO of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, Dennis Pate, plans to retire.

A local woman might face criminal charges after giving birth to a boy outdoors in 15-degree weather.

Around Nebraska

This Week in Your Local Government:

Presented by Reader government reporter Anton Johnson

The City Council is meeting today, and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the meeting. Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets and to catch up on important Omaha government happenings. Tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.



The Board of Commissioners is not meeting this week

or next but will resume on Tuesday, March 1.

